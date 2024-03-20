Weekend Roundup: March 22-24

Free Drive-Thru Vaccine and Microchip Clinic – Friday, March 22, 2024 from 10:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. at the Montegut Recreation Center. The clinic will provide rabies vaccines, microchipping services, DA2PP (Dog Booster), FVRCP (Cat Booster), flea prevention, and disaster preparedness kits. All dogs must be leashed with a collar or harness. For more information, please call (985) 873-6709, email animalshelter@tpcg.org, or visit the Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter Facebook.

Allons Parler Français – Friday, March 22, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. at the Dulac Branch Library. Come share jokes, stories, and more, all spoken in French and translated for non-French speakers. Everyone, especially those wishing to practice their French, are welcome. No registration is required. Coffee and refreshments will be provided. For more information, please visit the Terrebonne Parish Library Facebook page.

Spring Arts Walk – Friday, March 22, 2024 from 5:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. in Downtown Thibodaux. The Spring Arts Walk invites the community to stroll the streets and visit the businesses of Historic Downtown Thibodaux while enjoying the talents of a variety of local artists set up along the sidewalks and storefronts. The Spring Arts Walk is free and open to the public.

Live After 5 – Friday, March 22, 2024 from 7:00 p.m.-10:00 p.m. in Downtown Houma. Celebrate the warm weather and first days of spring enjoying live music with friends and family. The mission of the Downtown Live After 5 series is to bring visitors to enjoy a free concert with local musicians, while encouraging people to visit and enjoy our downtown businesses. For information, updates, and more, please visit the Live After 5 Facebook.

75th Annual Big Bass Rodeo and Fishtival – Saturday, March 23, 2024 from 6:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m. in New Orleans City Park. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) and New Orleans City Park Conservancy are hosting the 75th annual Big Bass Rodeo and Fishtival in New Orleans City Park. Sign up for the oldest freshwater fishing rodeo in the nation with a fishing category for every age and a free family friendly Fishtival. The day also includes the Battle for the Bass, a student fishing tournament, and Boats on the Bayou – a kayak and non-motorized vessel tournament on Bayou St. John.For more information, visit www.bigbassfishingrodeo.com.

4th Annual Grand Caillou Bayou Clean-Up – Saturday, March 23, 2024 from 7:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at Anchor Foursquare Church. Mais come help us clean da bayou bebe! Launch ya pirogues, bateaus and kayaks, grab dem pickers and make plans to pass a good time making our bayou beautiful. All participants will receive a free t-shirt. Pickers and garbage bags will be included.

Breakfast with the Bunny – Saturday, March 23, 2024 from 7:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Elementary School Cafeteria. Kids and families of all ages are invited to join the Easter fun!The Breakfast with the Bunny will serve pancakes, hash browns, sausage, milk, juice, and Starbucks coffee. Families are also encouraged to bring their own Easter baskets for the Easter egg hunt and a camera to take photos with the Easter bunny! Tickets are $8.00, sold only any the door. Breakfast with the Bunny is sponsored by DDG and Sealevel Construction. For more information about Breakfast with the Bunny, please visit the Kiwanis Club of Thibodaux’s Facebook page.

Super Cooper 5K – Saturday, March 23, 2024 from 7:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. at 117 Prevost Drive. Come out Saturday, March 23, 2024 and participate in the 18th annual Super Cooper 5k in support of the local Cooper Life Fund. 100% of all proceeds raised from the Super Cooper 5k will be donated directly to families with children suffering illnesses in the Terrebonne General Health System NICU. Participants can register online at cooperlifefund.org, but day-of walk ups are available. Everyone of all fitness levels are welcome at the event. Further information can be found on the details webpage.

Southdown Spring Marketplace – Saturday, March 23, 2024 from 8:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. at 1208 Museum Drive. Southdown Plantation’s upcoming event will mark their 39th semi-annual Marketplace in support of local community businesses and family fun. The Marketplace will feature over 300 vendor booths, offering seasonal decor, unique gifts, crafts, artwork, wood crafts, furniture, pottery, metalwork, jewelry, clothing, toys, gourmet food, candles, home-grown plants, and more from local and regional artists. There will also be a Cajun Food Court, kids activities, and more.

3.21 Down Syndrome Dash – Saturday, March 23, 2024 from 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. at the BCCM. Upside Downs invites you to join us for our third annual 3.21 Down Syndrome Dash! We will begin our celebration with a 5k (3.1 mile) run, to be immediately followed by a little extra .11 mile fun dash. The 3.21 total mile run represents the 3 copies of the 21st chromosome that make individuals with Down syndrome unique. After the race, we invite everyone to join us for a huge Celebration with live music from Nonc Nu & Da Wild Matous and Bucktown All-Stars. There will be food and beverage offerings, a jambalaya cook-off face painting, and so much more! We hope to see you there and don’t forget to wear your crazy socks!

2nd Annual Vietnam Era Veteran Appreciation Day – Saturday, March 23, 2024 from 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. at the Regional Military Museum. The Regional Military Museum is proud to host their 2nd Annual Vietnam Era Veteran Appreciation Day, featuring guest speaker Maj. Gen. Hunt Downer (Ret.). For more information and to RSVP, please call (985) 873-8200.

Nicholls State University Stop Suicide Campus Walk – Saturday, March 23, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. at Nicholls State University. Nicholls University Counseling Center is excited to collaborate with American Foundation for Suicide Prevention with hosting our First Out of the Darkness Suicide Campus Walk. Please click the link below, if you are interested in signing up as a team, with a team, or as a sponsor. Registration is open to the community as well.

Krewe of Aquarius 9th Annual Easter Extravaganza – Saturday, March 23, 2024 from 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. at Downtown Houma. Come to Downtown Houma’s Courthouse Square to meet the Easter Bunny, enjoy fun outdoor games, Easter eggs, snacks, candy, and the chance to win a free Easter basket.

Bethany Church Houma Eggstravaganza – Saturday, March 23, 2024 from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at Bethany Church Houma. Bethany Church Houma is hosting their annual Easter Eggstravaganza Egg Hunt! This event is free and welcome to the whole community! Enjoy free food, free face painting, a bounce house (will need to sign waiver), free snowballs, and egg hunts separated by age groups.

French Lessons at the Distillery – Saturday, March 23, 2024 from 3:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m. at Bayou Terrebonne Distillers. At the end of this lesson plan, you will be able to recite the alphabet along with words and phrases for each letter. For the last class we will finish the alphabet. Today’s words will include: sucreerie, la tante, utensile, voisin, waguine, y xylophone, yeux, and zèbre. We will also wrap up this six week and discuss what will be covered next!

Home Is Where the Heart Is: The Haven Spring Gala – Saturday, March 23, 2024 from 6:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. at the Barry P. Bonvillain Civic Center. You won’t want to miss this special event that helps to raise awareness and funds in support of victims of domestic violence and sexual assault. Guests can enjoy cuisine from local restaurants and chefs, participate in the silent and live auctions featuring hundreds of items, including the infamous “Gourmet-to-Go” which offers delicious homemade delicacies, take part in raffles, and much more. Entertainment will be performed by local favorite, the CaneBreakers. The band’s lineup includes a variety of music from the 70’s, 80’s and 90’s. Tickets are $75 per person or $1,000 for a reserved table and can be purchased at www.havenhelps.org or http://bidpal.net/havengala24. Sponsorships are available by calling 985-872-0757.

Houma-Terrebonne Community Band Annual Pops Concert – Sunday, March 24, 2024 at 3:00 p.m. at the Regional Military Museum. The Houma-Terrebonne Community Band is proud to present its “Vibrations Pops Concert.” The concert will feature many beloved pop songs, and will be conducted by Mrs. Merita Petrie. For more information about the band, please visit their Facebook or website.