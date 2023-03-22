Weekend Roundup: March 25-26

Fletcher Craft Show: March 25, 2023, from 8 am to 4 pm. For more information: Ethan.Guidry@fletcher.edu OR Ginny.Chaisson@fletcher.edu 985-448-7923 or 985-448-7976.

Super Cooper 5k: 17th Annual 5K & 1-Mile race presented by Cooper Life Fund. All proceeds raised help families of newborns admitted into the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Terrebonne General. Read more here.

Breakfast with the Bunny: 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. $10 per person will include pictures with the Bunny (with your own camera, pancake breakfast, a jump house, arts & crafts, an egg hunt, and more. All proceeds benefit South Louisiana Veteran Outreach. For more information, call Nikki Bourne at (985) 852-1189.

Vietnam Era Veterans Appreciation Day: The Regional Military Museum announced it will host a Vietnam Era Veterans Appreciation Day on March 25, 2023. In addition to the celebration, admission to the museum will be free on this day. A short program will be held beginning at 11:00am with retired Major General Hunt Downer, Jr. Read more here.

Mariposa Butterfly Release and Picnic: Come dressed in your best wings for story time, music, a parade to the garden, and a butterfly release. A picnic lunch outside will follow, please provide your own lunch. Read more here.

THS “Rock of Ages”: Thibodaux High School is proud to present their spring production of the famous juke-box musical ‘Rock of Ages,’ which will have their second performance on March 25 at 2:00 p.m. The musical features songs by 80’s icons such as Bon Jovi, Journey, Styx, Pat Benetar, Twisted Sister, and more. Read more here.