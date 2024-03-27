Weekend Roundup: March 29-31

Houma Sports Cards & Collectibles Show | 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. | Courtyard Marriott, 142 Library Drive, Houma– Calling all card collectors! The show will include over 50 tables selling a variety of different merchandise– come buy or sell tons of unique collector items. Entry is $5 for adults and kids enter for free.

Breakfast with the Bunny | March 30 from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. | WoodmanLife 309 S. Hollywood Rd., Houma- The event will include a pancake breakfast with crafts, coloring contest, face painting, jump houses, an egg hunt, and you can take your own picture with the Easter Bunny! Tickets are $10 and proceeds will go to the South Louisiana Veterans Outreach.

Community Egg Hunt | March 30 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. | Peltier Park, Thibodaux -Enjoy a free Easter event, including a petting zoo, bounce houses, face painting, complimentary hot dogs, popcorn, sweets, and the Easter Bunny! This event is sponsored by First United Methodist Church, Thibodaux.

Living Word Church’s Easter Candy Hunt | 1 p.m. | Football field behind the church, 1916 Hwy 311, Schriever– Join the Living Word Church for a special Easter Event, featuring plenty of candy, family photo ops, games, bubbles, and a rabbit petting station!

Easter Sunday | March 31