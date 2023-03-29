Weekend Roundup: March 31- April 2

25th Annual Parade of Rods | March 31 and April 1 | Ramada Inn, Houma– Presented by Mardi Gras Street Rods, the two day event will feature beautiful vehicles, a welcome party, silent auction, 50/50 raffle, awards, and a parking lot party! A portion of the proceeds will benefit Louisiana Lions Camp for Handicapped and Diabetic Youth.

Louisiana Boulettes & Balloons Festival | and Oak Ridge Park, Golden Meadow – A “balloon glow” will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 10:00 pm.. on Friday, March 31 to kick off the event, and the festival will continue on Saturday, April 1st from 10:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. Both days will feature delicious bayou foods, drinks, games, and live music for people to enjoy, as well as local artisans showing and selling creations at craft booths. Read more here.

LipSync Terrebonne Season 2 | 6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. | Houma Municipal Auditorium– Following an extremely successful year last year, LipSync is back for a second season! The evening of fun will raise funds for the American Cancer Society and Relay for Life. The ticket cost includes food, wine, and beer. In addition to the show, there will be a live auction. Read more here.

‘Colinda: The Cajun Cinderella’ | 6:00 p.m. and April 2 at 2 p.m. | Thibodaux High School Auditorium– Broadway on the Bayou Performing Arts presents their production of ‘Colinda: The Cajun Cinderella,” an original play written by Broadway on the Bayou owner and director Margot Dupuis. The play will include a cast of local kids ages 6-12. Tickets can be purchased at the door. Read more here.