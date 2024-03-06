Weekend Roundup March 8-10

TPPL Inventory Reduction Sale | March 8-10 | TPL Main Library-The Friends of the Terrebonne Public Library are hosting an Inventory Reduction Sale! The sale will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Items will be priced at $5 a bag, provided by the Friends. Cash and card accepted.

Play It Forward: Disco Casino | 7 – 11 p.m. | The Bayou Country Children’s Museum– The BCCM annual Play It Forward Fundraiser will take place at the Foundry on the Bayou! It is themed Disco Casino! Join a special evening benefiting the Bayou Country Children’s Museum featuring a one of a kind cocktail trail, local food, gaming tables, silent auction, exciting live auction and great live entertainment.

Roux for a Reason | 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. | Southdown Plantation– This year there will be three coveted awards in the Unrouxly division up for grabs! The talented teams will be putting their creativity to the test, crafting mouthwatering dishes to impress the judges. In addition to gumbo, guests will enjoy live music, a family friendly atmosphere, and kids activities.

Makers Market & Craft Show | 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. | TPL Main Library- The Terrebonne Parish Library System announced its first Spring Makers Market. This market will feature produce and products from local farmers, artists, cooks, and creators. The market is free to attend and open pending weather. The market is also held on the 2nd & 4th Tuesday of each month, weather pending. For more information, please contact Emily Elliott at eelliott@mytpl.org or follow the Downtown Houma Makers Market on Facebook to get the most current updates.

Day in the Dirt | 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. | Chackbay Fairgrounds- Join the Thibodaux Service League for a fantastic family outing, ideal for kids who adore vehicles, creativity, and sand-filled fun! Sand pits, outdoor games, a bouncy castle, and endless fun for all ages! Don’t miss the sensory hour from 1 – 2 p.m., no loud sirens or music, just pure enjoyment! Grab your tickets now – $12 in advance, $15 at the door, presale ends March 7. Kids aged 1 and under get in free, while everyone else needs a ticket for entry.

French Lessons at the Distillery | 3 – 4 p.m. | Bayou Terrebonne Distillers- At the end of this six week course you will be able to recite the alphabet along with words and phrases for each letter. In this week’s course, letters L-R will be covered, and words including: lagniappe, mousse (not what you think), nanane, ouaouaron, pique-bois, quai and rat de bois, (and a few St. Patrick’s words too). Following this class, one class in the series remains.

Lip Sync Terrebonne Season 3 | 6 p.m. | Mardi Gras Hall, Houma– Lip Sync Terrebonne will host Season 3 offering a night of live entertainment and fun! Food, wine, and beer will be included with purchased tickets– there will also be a cash bar along with a live auction.

Rendezvous Easter Brunch | 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. | Rendezvous, Thibodaux– Join the fun for a delicious brunch and a visit with the Easter Bunny! Reserve your spot by calling (985) 447-2461.

Robinson Ranch Spring Market | March 10 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. | Robinson Ranch– Get ready for a day filled with spring vibes, creativity, and community fun! The Spring Market will feature a craft show, live music, food trucks, and the Easter Bunny.