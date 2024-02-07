Weekend Roundup: Mardi Gras Weekend!

Mardi Gras Parades 2024 | February 9- 13 | Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes– Check out our parade schedule for 2024 here. *Please note, times are subject to change! If you’re trying to track the parades, the Terrebonne Parish Mardi Gras Parade Tracker is available and will show you the beginning and end of the parade. Navigate to the Parade Tracker to view the map! tpcg.org/paradetracker

King Cake Tasting | 10 a.m. | Terrebonne Parish North Branch Library– Come out and sample local king cakes to celebrate the season! This event is free and open to the public.

King Cake Brunch on the Plaza | 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. | Rotary Centennial Plaza, Houma– Hosted by Downtown Jeaux Coffee Cafe, the brunch will include live music, bloody Mary’s, a breakfast buffet, bottomless or single mimosas, a champagne balloon arch for photos, and a variety of king cake samples. Reservations are required for this event! To book your spot, call (985)-346-6662.

Luminate Houma | 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. | The Balcony– This Luminate Houma musical feature will be Justin Patterson (Deejay Juice). Come join the fun!