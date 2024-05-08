Weekend Roundup: May 10-12

TPSO asks the public for help in identifying persons of interestMay 8, 2024
Don & Shirley’s Mother’s Day Pop-Up Bromeliad Sale | May 10-11 | Don & Shirley’s Nursery– The sale will offer several different and unique varieties of bromeliads to choose from. The pop-up sale will take place May 10-11, 2024 from 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. at Don & Shirley’s Nursery, located at 701 N 7th Street in Thibodaux. If you love plants, this is a sale you won’t want to miss!
TPSD Student Athlete Free Physical Session | May 11 from 8:30 – 11 a.m. | H.L. Bourgeois Gym– Student athletes from Terrebonne Parish can come a receive a free physical necessary to participate in high school sports. Student athletes from each high school are invited to attend at the specified times below:
- 8:30-9:00 a.m. – HLB and Evergreen
- 9:00-9:20 a.m. – VCHS
- 9:20-9:50 a.m. – THS and HJH
- 9:50-10:00 a.m. – HCS
- 10:00-10:25 a.m. – STHS and LMMS
- 10:25-10:45 a.m. – EMHS, OMS, and GC
- 10:45-11:00 a.m. – CCA
4th Annual Wings for the Win Wing Cookoff | May 11 from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. | Southdown Plantation– Teams will vie for victory in three distinct categories: grilled, smoked, and fried. IN addition to delicious food, attendees can relish live music and a dedicated kids’ zone. Wings for the Win Inc. is a non-profit organization that assists families with a baby in the NICU.Runnin’ Like A Mother 5k Run and Cook Off | May 11 at 11:00 a.m. | South Lafourche– The morning will kick off with a 5k and 1 Mile Fun Run starting in the parking lot of the Dollar General/South Lafourche Library. The run will take you through the subdivision and end at Popie’s Palace. There, the Anything with Rice Cook Off will begin, also featuring a live band, foam pit, photo booth, petting zoo, and more.
6th Annual Mud Bug Boil Off | May 11 from 12 – 11 p.m. | Historic Downtown Thibodaux– The Thibodaux Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #52, Lafourche Parish Children’s Advocacy Center, & Thibodaux Main Street, Inc. are excited to invite you to the 6th Annual Mud Bug Boil-Off. All-you-can-eat crawfish (while supplies last), live auction, fun for kids, and live music are on the menu for this Cajun party! Admission is $30, and kids 10 and under are free.
TFAE’s Cajun Food Fest and 5k Run for Excellence | May 11 from 4 -10 p.m. | Downtown Houma– Battle of the High School Band kicks off at 4 p.m., followed by the opening of the Cajun Food Fest and start of the race at 6 p.m. We will dance the night away with Kings of Neon and feast on over 35 food booths…all for one price. There will also be a huge kids corner with a petting zoo, face painting, and so much more! This event is to support our hard-working educators in Terrebonne Parish and our literacy programs including Dolly Parton Imagination Library.