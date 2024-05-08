Weekend Roundup: May 10-12

Don & Shirley’s Mother’s Day Pop-Up Bromeliad Sale | May 10-11 | Don & Shirley’s Nursery– The sale will offer several different and unique varieties of bromeliads to choose from. The pop-up sale will take place May 10-11, 2024 from 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. at Don & Shirley’s Nursery, located at 701 N 7th Street in Thibodaux. If you love plants, this is a sale you won’t want to miss!

TPSD Student Athlete Free Physical Session | 8:30 – 11 a.m. | H.L. Bourgeois Gym– Student athletes from Terrebonne Parish can come a receive a free physical necessary to participate in high school sports. Student athletes from each high school are invited to attend at the specified times below: