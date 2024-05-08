Weekend Roundup: May 10-12

TPSO asks the public for help in identifying persons of interest
May 8, 2024
TPSO asks the public for help in identifying persons of interest
May 8, 2024

Don & Shirley’s Mother’s Day Pop-Up Bromeliad Sale May 10-11 Don & Shirley’s Nursery– The sale will offer several different and unique varieties of bromeliads to choose from. The pop-up sale will take place May 10-11, 2024 from 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. at Don & Shirley’s Nursery, located at 701 N 7th Street in Thibodaux. If you love plants, this is a sale you won’t want to miss!

TPSD Student Athlete Free Physical Session May 11 from 8:30 – 11 a.m. H.L. Bourgeois Gym– Student athletes from Terrebonne Parish can come a receive a free physical necessary to participate in high school sports. Student athletes from each high school are invited to attend at the specified times below:

  • 8:30-9:00 a.m. – HLB and Evergreen
  • 9:00-9:20 a.m. – VCHS
  • 9:20-9:50 a.m. – THS and HJH
  • 9:50-10:00 a.m. – HCS
  • 10:00-10:25 a.m. – STHS and LMMS
  • 10:25-10:45 a.m. – EMHS, OMS, and GC
  • 10:45-11:00 a.m. – CCA

4th Annual Wings for the Win Wing Cookoff May 11 from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Southdown Plantation– Teams will vie for victory in three distinct categories: grilled, smoked, and fried. IN addition to delicious food, attendees can relish live music and a dedicated kids’ zone. Wings for the Win Inc. is a non-profit organization that assists families with a baby in the NICU.Runnin’ Like A Mother 5k Run and Cook Off May 11 at 11:00 a.m. South LafourcheThe morning will kick off with a 5k and 1 Mile Fun Run starting in the parking lot of the Dollar General/South Lafourche Library. The run will take you through the subdivision and end at Popie’s Palace. There, the Anything with Rice Cook Off will begin, also featuring a live band, foam pit, photo booth, petting zoo, and more.

6th Annual Mud Bug Boil Off May 11 from 12 – 11 p.m. Historic Downtown Thibodaux– The Thibodaux Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #52, Lafourche Parish Children’s Advocacy Center, & Thibodaux Main Street, Inc. are excited to invite you to the 6th Annual Mud Bug Boil-Off. All-you-can-eat crawfish (while supplies last), live auction, fun for kids, and live music are on the menu for this Cajun party! Admission is $30, and kids 10 and under are free.

TFAE’s Cajun Food Fest and 5k Run for Excellence May 11 from 4 -10 p.m. Downtown Houma– Battle of the High School Band kicks off at 4 p.m., followed by the opening of the Cajun Food Fest and start of the race at 6 p.m. We will dance the night away with Kings of Neon and feast on over 35 food booths…all for one price. There will also be a huge kids corner with a petting zoo, face painting, and so much more! This event is to support our hard-working educators in Terrebonne Parish and our literacy programs including Dolly Parton Imagination Library.

Bouquets & Boards: Mother’s Day with Haven Flower Farm May 11 at 6 p.m Gumbo Weather, Thibodaux– Join Haven Flower Farm, Chef Amber and Gumbo Weather for our Mother’s Day Bouquets & Boards Workshop in downtown Thibodaux! Chef Amber will provide curated, luscious charcuterie boards while Abby, owner of Gumbo Weather, will have perfectly paired wine to enjoy. Reesa, owner of Haven Flower Farm, will guide you through a workshop for how to create her signature handheld, wrapped bouquet. Tickets can be purchased online.
STAFF
STAFF

Related posts

Kristine Russell, District Attorney

May 7, 2024

Lafourche Parish District Attorney To Sponsor Open Meetings Seminar

Read more