Weekend Roundup May 12-14

Friends of the Terrebonne Public Library Inventory Reduction Sale | May 12 from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. | Main Library –The Friends of the Terrebonne Public Library are hosting an Inventory Reduction Sale on May 12 to 14 at the Main Library, 151 Library Drive. The sale will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Books will be priced at $5 a bag, provided by the Friends. Read more here.

BRAC Annual Meet & Greet | May 12 from 6:00 p.m. 9:00 p.m. | Bayou Terrebonne Waterlife Museum- Come spend the night with the Bayou Regional Arts Council! We encourage all artists and art enthusiasts to attend! Please join us for a night of hors-d’oeuvres and libations while socializing and networking with other local artists and patrons of the arts. We encourage you to bring your work to display.

Jammin’ on the Bandstand | May 12 from 7:00 p.m. 9:00 p.m. | Downtown Houma Courthouse- Get ready for an evening of fun live music! Spilt Liquor Productions presents Jammin’ on the Bandstand on Friday, May 12, 2023 at the Downtown Houma Courthouse from 7:00 -9:00 p.m. The Bandstand event will feature local band, Nonc Nu & Da Wild Matous. Jammin’ on the Bandstand is entirely free and family-friendly, all ages are welcome to attend. More info: https://www.houmatimes.com/calendar/spilt-liquor-productions-presents-jammin-on-the-bandstand/

Mother’s Day Muffins | 11:00 a.m. | Terrebonne Parish Main Library-Enjoy muffins and family crafts to celebrate moms, aunts grandmothers, guardians and all for Mother’s Day. Registration required by calling 985-876-5861 ext. 115.

5th annual Mud Bug Boil Off | May 13 from 12:00 p.m. 11:00 p.m. | Historic Downtown Thibodaux- The Thibodaux Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #52 is proud to present the 5th annual Mud Bug Boil Off in Historic Downtown Thibodaux on Saturday, May 13, from 12:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. The event will feature live music at 12:00 p.m., fresh crawfish at 2:00 p.m., and a live auction held at 5:00 p.m. Admission to the annual Mud Bug Boil Off is $25, with children 10 and under admitted for free. All proceeds will go towards the Thibodaux Fraternal Order of the Police Lodge #52, the Lafourche Parish Children’s Advocacy Center, and Thibodaux Main Street. More info: https://www.houmatimes.com/calendar/fifth-annual-mud-bug-boil-off-announced-for-this-may/

Vandebilt Top Dawg Crawfish Cook-off | May 13 from 1:00 p.m. 5:00 p.m. | Vandebilt Catholic High School campus- The Vandebilt Catholic Terrier Club is set to host the “Top Dawg Crawfish Cook-Off” on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at the Vandebilt Catholic High School campus in Houma, La. from 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. All proceeds will benefit Vandebilt Catholic Athletics. Read more here.

TFAE Run for Excellence Food Festival and 5K | May 13 from 4:00 p.m. 10:00 p.m. | Downtown Houma- It's time for the annual TFAE Food Festival & Run for Excellence, coming to Downtown Houma on Saturday, May 13, 2023! The event is sponsored by Terrebonne General Health System Community Sports Institute. The event will begin with the Battle of the High School Bands starting at 4:00 p.m. in front of the Courthouse in Downtown Houma. Following the Battle of the Bands, both the 5k Run for Excellence and the Food Fest will begin at 6:00 p.m. The Food Fest will include over 30 different food booths to chose from, including boiled and fried shrimp, jambalaya, pastalaya, and more. The ticket prices to attend the Food Fest are $25 for patrons over 21 years old and $15 for those under 21 years old. The price of a ticket covers all-you-can-eat from the different food vendors– no separate payments needed! The Food Fest will run until 10:00 p.m, with live music from the Kings of Neon all night. More info: https://www.houmatimes.com/calendar/its-time-for-the-tfae-2023-food-festival-run-for-excellence/

Luminate Houma | May 13 from 6:30 p.m. 9:30 p.m. | Memorial Park in Downtown Houma- The Josh Garrett Band will be performing with Spilt Liquor Productions producing the show! Happening next door to Lumiere Blues & Jazz Bistro at the Memorial Park in Downtown Houma. This outdoor event is family-friendly & free to the public with exceptional local talent; bring your fold-out chairs and get ready to enjoy the show. CASA of Terrebonne will be providing activities for the kids. Food & drinks will be served by Lumiere Blues & Jazz Bistro and Bayou Terrebonne Distillers will be serving cocktails. In addition to great food & a great show, the Bayou Regional Arts Council will be showcasing our local artists with their art as well.

Firewater Fais DoDo featuring Bri & Evan | 7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. | Bayou Terrebonne Distillers-Lift your spirits with us to the musical stylings of Bri & Evan, performing live at the Bayou Terrebonne Distillers. No cover.