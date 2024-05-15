Weekend Roundup: May 17-19

Thibodaux couple arrested by TPSO for the Attempted Murder of a 15-year-oldMay 15, 2024
Louisiana Boulettes & Balloons Festival May 17 – 18 Golden Meadow– Get ready for a hot air balloon race, tethered balloon rides, live music, an auto show, local craft vendors, cooking competitions, Cajun food, games, and more – all to benefit a good cause! The free, family friendly festival will take place at Oak Ridge Community Park in Golden Meadow. Read more here.
Mutzie Stand Up Comedian May 17-18 Fremin’s– Mutzie performs over 300 shows every year including Cruise ships, comedy clubs, churches and corporate events around the globe. Brandon Tartikoff – Former President of NBC once stated that if he had to hire two comedians, he would hire Mutzie twice. Tickets can be purchased here.
Louisiana Blackberry Festival May 18 from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. MacDonell Childrens’ Home, Houma- The Blackberry Festival offers a vibrant experience with live music, and delicious food! Enjoy a variety of vendors and a recipe contest open to the public. Indulge in delicious food and drinks available on-site thanks to The Houma Shrine Club & The Helio Foundation. Entrance is free, with a $5 parking fee for onsite parking. The money raised at the Blackberry festival will towards Macdonell Children Services, The Houma Shrine Club, and The Helio Foundation.
“A Beautiful Career in the Books” Retirement Celebration May 19 at 9 a.m. St. Bernadette Catholic Church– After 49 years as the librarian at St. Bernadette Catholic School, Mrs. Ford is checking out and moving on to her next great chapter. Celebrate her work at the 9 a.m. Mass with a reception to follow at St. Bernadette Catholic Church.