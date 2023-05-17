Weekend Roundup May 19-21

Shrimp Boil Fundraiser for Center for Traditional Louisiana Boat Building 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. 202 Main Street in Lockport– Come out for delicious food and to support for the Center for Traditional Louisiana Boat Building! Attendees can pay $14 per plate, each plate including a full pound of boiled shrimp, corn, potatoes, and dip. The event will be catered by JD Onsight, and is sponsored by Friends for Traditional Louisiana Boat Building. Read more here.

Wings for the Win May 20 from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. On the Canal Bar Houma-Join the fun at the 3rd Annual Wings for the Win wing fest to support families in the tri-parish area with a child in the NICU.