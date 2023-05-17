Weekend Roundup May 19-21

The Louisiana Swamp Stomp Music Series May 20 from 6 p.m.- 9 p.m.– Join the free Cajun music concert at Gina’s at the Legion in Thibodaux. This event is part of our Swamp Stomp Concert Series & will feature music by Jason Frey & Friends.
Shrimp Boil Fundraiser for Center for Traditional Louisiana Boat Building May 19 from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. 202 Main Street in Lockport– Come out for delicious food and to support for the Center for Traditional Louisiana Boat Building! Attendees can pay $14 per plate, each plate including a full pound of boiled shrimp, corn, potatoes, and dip. The event will be catered by JD Onsight, and is sponsored by Friends for Traditional Louisiana Boat Building. Read more here.
Wings for the Win May 20 from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. On the Canal Bar Houma-Join the fun at the 3rd Annual Wings for the Win wing fest to support families in the tri-parish area with a child in the NICU.
Special Saturday Maker’s Market May 20 from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Terrebonne Parish Main Library– Join the library for a Special Saturday Market featuring more than 70 vendors. Come shop for crafts, home décor, jewelry, fresh produce, prepared foods and more!
Louisiana Blackberry Festival May 20 from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m Houma Heights Cultural District in Houma– Join the first Louisiana Blackberry Festival located under the twin spans near the MacDonell Children’s Home. The festival will offer blackberry themed food, drinks, products, and more! The event is free and open to the public, with food, drink, and activity tickets available for purchase.