Weekend Roundup: May 24-26

REV awards $40,000 in local scholarships to Lafourche Parish high school seniorsMay 22, 2024
Freedom Fest 2024 | May 25 from 12 – 8 p.m. | Fletcher Technical Community College- The South Louisiana Veteran Outreach Center invites you to Fletcher Technical Community College for a day including fireworks, bounce houses, face painting, snowballs, silent auction, and all you can eat crawfish. Enjoy live music by Nonc Nu & Da Wild Matous, Sheauxdown, and Josh Garrett.
CASA of Terrebonne Crawfish Boil-off | May 25 | Southdown Bar & Grill – This 17th annual Crawfish Boil to benefit CASA of Terrebonne opens to the public at 11. $20 provides you with all you can eat shrimp and crawfish! Live auction, music and raffle.
Memorial Day Open House | May 27 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. | The Regional Military Museum- The Regional Military Museum will proudly host a Memorial Day Open House, dedicated to honoring local veterans. This heartfelt memorial is scheduled for Monday, May 27, 2024, at the museum. The open house will take place between the hours of 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. The memorial will begin at 2 p.m. with a solemn reading of the names of departed military personnel. If you wish to have your loved one’s name included in this tribute, and or provide an image to be displayed on the memorial table, please reach out to the museum at rmmsecretary1@gmail.com or visit the Regional Military Museum on Facebook and comment on their post requesting names and photos. The 2 p.m. ceremony will be followed by the nationwide Taps Across America observance at 3 p.m., where Denise LeCompt will play Taps on the trumpet. Admission to this meaningful event is free, the community is invited to join the celebration at the museum, located at 1154 Barrow St., Houma.