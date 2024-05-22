Weekend Roundup: May 24-26

Freedom Fest 2024 | May 25 from 12 – 8 p.m. | Fletcher Technical Community College- The South Louisiana Veteran Outreach Center invites you to Fletcher Technical Community College for a day including fireworks, bounce houses, face painting, snowballs, silent auction, and all you can eat crawfish. Enjoy live music by Nonc Nu & Da Wild Matous, Sheauxdown, and Josh Garrett.

CASA of Terrebonne Crawfish Boil-off | May 25 | Southdown Bar & Grill – This 17th annual Crawfish Boil to benefit CASA of Terrebonne opens to the public at 11. $20 provides you with all you can eat shrimp and crawfish! Live auction, music and raffle.