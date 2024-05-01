Weekend Roundup: May 3-5

Thibodaux Fireman’s Fair | May 2- 5 | Thibodaux Fair Grounds– The Thibodaux Volunteer Fire Department invites you and your family to join tens of thousands of families and friends at the annual Thibodaux Firemen’s Fair, southeast Louisiana’s largest and hottest fundraising fair. Come enjoy delicious food, cold drinks, hoppin’ live music, plenty of rides and games, and support our volunteer firefighters! Whether you live in Thibodaux, Baton Rouge, New Orleans or anywhere in between, this is one event you can’t miss. See more information here.

SMES Trivia Night – DECADES! | May 3 from 6 – 9 p.m. | Parish Hall, Saint Matthew’s School, Houma– Saint Matthew’s Episcopal School Parent Association proudly hosts their 3rd annual spring trivia contest! This event is a fundraiser to help fund projects at our school. $180 per team of six. Participants must be 18+. The event is BYOB. Food from Mai Food Truck will be available for purchase. To register a team, please email SmesParentAssociation2020@gmail.com.

Market at the Marina | 8 – 12 p.m. | Houma Downtown Marina- Terrebonne General Health System and the Houma Downtown Development Association will host Market at the Marina this Saturday. This month, we are celebrating three years of Market at the Marina by hosting a special farmer’s market and craft show featuring over 60 vendors offering delicious food and unique crafts! May’s monthly featured non-profits are the Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter and St. Francis Vegetable Garden. The shelter will be collecting items for their supply drive and hosting an adoption day. The garden will be there with seeds and starter kits. Attendees can expect seasonal fruits and vegetables, bread, jams, jellies, tea, meat and seafood, baked goods, pet treats, kettle corn, eggrolls, body items, candles, flowers, woodworking, dog treats, and more. Additionally, there will be food court vendors with various hot-cooked foods. Insulated bags, perfect for holding temperature-sensitive items, will be sold for $10. Together with Lemonade Day, the youngest entrepreneurs will be selling fresh lemonade. This month, Marina Sprouts, sponsored by Terrebonne General Pediatric Care, will have kids’ games and physical activities. St. Matthew’s Episcopal School STEM Lab will have engaging activities for kids to explore and experiment. Attendees can also enjoy a live performance by St. Matthew’s choir.

La-Terre Master Gardner Plant Sale | May 4 from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Raceland Ag Center– Vegetables and plants propagated by members of the Louisiana Master Gardners will be available for purchase. The Raceland Ag Center is air-conditioned, and is located behind the Raceland School off of Hwy 308. Parking is free.

May the 4th Be With You Festival | May 4 from 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. | Downtown Houma– May the 4th returns to Downtown Houma for the 4th Annual Celebration of all things Star Wars! Louisiana’s largest Star Wars festival returns with Food, Live Music, Costumes and so much more! Join us as we celebrate Star Wars and continue to raise money for our local high schools.