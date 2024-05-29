Weekend Roundup: May 31- June 2

Live After 5 | May 31 from 7 a.m. – 10 p.m. | Downtown Houma Bandstand– Celebrate the warm weather enjoying live music by the Clinics with friends and family. The mission of the Downtown Live After 5 series is to bring visitors to enjoy a free concert with local musicians, while encouraging people to visit and enjoy our downtown businesses. For information, updates, and more, please visit the Live After 5 Facebook.

Mrs. Roper Romp: Caftans and Cocktails | May 31 from 6 – 10 p.m. | Thibodaux Bar Crawl– Come & knock on my door, we’ve been waiting for you! Grab your favorite caftan and join us for the Roper Romp Bar Crawl at Fremin’s Restaurant, Cinclare, and Spahr’s, all in Downtown Thibodaux. It’s free to join the fun!

Market at the Marina | June 1 from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. | Downtown Houma Marina– Terrebonne General Health System and the Houma Downtown Development Association will host Market at the Marina this Saturday rain or shine. This month’s event will feature 30 vendors offering a variety of delicious foods. June’s monthly featured non-profit is Children’s Water Safety Awareness, an organization raising awareness for water safety, while giving free swimming lessons, free CPR classes, life jacket trade up program and support for families who have lost children to drowning incidents. Additionally, this month’s market will feature a celebration of National Cancer Survivor’s Day along with information about our Lung Cancer Screening Program and Super Sitters Club babysitting course. Attendees can expect seasonal fruits and vegetables, bread, butter, jams, jellies, tea, farm-to-table meat, fresh seafood, baked goods, pet treats, kettle corn, eggrolls, salsa, and more. Additionally, there will be food court vendors with various hot-cooked foods. Insulated bags, perfect for holding temperature-sensitive items, will be sold for $10. This month, Marina Sprouts, sponsored by Terrebonne General Pediatric Care, will have kids’ games and physical activities. St. Matthew’s Episcopal School STEM Lab will have engaging activities for kids to explore and experiment. Attendees can also enjoy a live performance by Daytton Turner. In the event of rain, the market will be relocated to the Terrebonne General Parking Garage.

Urban on the Bayou Outdoor Farmer’s Market | June 1 from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. | Carrot Patch, Thibodaux- The Carrot Patch announced the opening of their new farmer’s market this summer! Starting June 1, the market will take place on the grounds of the Carrot Patch on Saturdays. Support local farmers and makers while enjoying fresh produce and handmade goods. Open year round, the market will focus on farm to table products, and the garden. A wide variety of items from goat’s milk soap, veggies, fruits, eggs, honey, freshly processed meats and seafood, herbs, smoothies, sweet treats, and garden related items such as benches and beds will be available.

Thibodaux Collector Con | June 1 from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m | 1398 Cardinal Drive, Thibodaux– Collector’s Con will feature over 30+ vendors consisting of cosplayers, artists, video games, collectables, coffee, food, tournaments, door prizes, and more. Tickets are $10 at the door, and kids under 12 enter for free. Come see what the gamers from the ‘Nerdy South’ have to offer!