Weekend Roundup May 5-7

Synergy Bank Lemonade Day May 6 Bayou Region- Be on the lookout for local lemonade stands around town and support young entrepreneurs on Lemonade Day in the Bayou Region. Read more here.
Market at the Marina | May 6, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Downtown Houma Marina– Terrebonne General Health System and Houma Downtown Development Company, present their monthly outdoor farmers market. This month’s event will feature local vendors selling local goods and produce, as well as meat and seafood, homemade body care products, and more! The market also features the Marina Sprouts Kid Club, St. Matthew’s STEM Lab, Little Arts Studio, and more! Read more here.
Hope Extreme Mega Fundraiser | May 6 from 8:00 a.m. – 12 p.m. | 437 Grand Caillou Road– Hope Extreme will host a garage sale, bake sale and car wash to raise funds for summer camp tuition. The organization plans to take over 50 students to summer camp this year and needs to raise $200 per student. Stop by the Mega Fundraiser and help send those kids to camp!
Miss Cherie’s Memorial Touch a Truck | May 6 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m | Terrebonne Parish Main Library– Get a close-up look at vehicles that serve our community. This event will have it all: free entry, free food, and big trucks including fire trucks, school and transit buses, an 18-wheeler, police vehicles and more! Touch-A-Truck is sponsored by the Big Brown Reaching Back Foundation. Read more here.
Southdown Bar’s CASA of Terrebonne Crawfish Boil Off | May 6 at 11:00 a.m. | Thibodaux Regional Multi-Specialty Clinic – Houma– The 16th annual fundraiser will ofer a day a fun including live music, delicious crawfish, live auction, Kona ice, and an inflatable for the kids. All proceeds go to CASA of Terrebonne.
Fletcher Foundation Kentucky Derby Party | May 6 @ 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. | Fletcher Techincal Community College, Schriever- Enjoy a mint julep or your favorite beverage, and savor hors d’oeuvres, while participating in the silent and live auction, bourbon taksing, live music and more at the Annual Derby Party! Make sure to dress to impress with your best derby hat, for the hat contest! Read more here.
Firewater Fais Do-Do Featuring Nic Matherne | May 6 at 7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. | Bayou Terrebonne Distillers-Lift your spirits with us to the musical stylings of Nic Matherne, performing live at the Bayou Terrebonne Distillers. No cover.