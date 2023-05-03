Weekend Roundup May 5-7

Synergy Bank Lemonade Day

Market at the Marina | May 6, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Downtown Houma Marina– Terrebonne General Health System and Houma Downtown Development Company, present their monthly outdoor farmers market. This month’s event will feature local vendors selling local goods and produce, as well as meat and seafood, homemade body care products, and more! The market also features the Marina Sprouts Kid Club, St. Matthew’s STEM Lab, Little Arts Studio, and more! Read more here.

Hope Extreme Mega Fundraiser | 8:00 a.m. – 12 p.m. | 437 Grand Caillou Road– Hope Extreme will host a garage sale, bake sale and car wash to raise funds for summer camp tuition. The organization plans to take over 50 students to summer camp this year and needs to raise $200 per student. Stop by the Mega Fundraiser and help send those kids to camp!

Miss Cherie’s Memorial Touch a Truck | 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m | Terrebonne Parish Main Library– Get a close-up look at vehicles that serve our community. This event will have it all: free entry, free food, and big trucks including fire trucks, school and transit buses, an 18-wheeler, police vehicles and more! Touch-A-Truck is sponsored by the Big Brown Reaching Back Foundation. Read more here.