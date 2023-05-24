Weekend Roundup: Memorial Day Weekend

6th Annual Bloody Decks Fishing Rodeo | 5:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. | Wake Side Marina, Grand Isle– We are back and ready to pass a good time. There will be activities for kids, corn hole & washer tournaments, good food & of course fishing! We can’t wait to see everyone Memorial Day weekend.

Castin’ Colonels Cheer Fishing Rodeo | 6:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. | Morans Marina, Fourchon– Come support Nicholls State University Cheer Teams at their Castin’ Colonels Cheer Fishing Rodeo Fundraiser. On Friday, scales will be open from 6-10 p.m. Saturday scales are open from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. The day includes family fun, food, music, games, silent and live auctions, a cook-off and various vendors. Read more here.

Brunch, Bags, & Bingo | 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. | Cuvée Wine Bar & Bistro, Thibodaux- Come out for a chance to win a designer bag, with all proceeds going towards Light Up Lafourche. Brunch, Bags, & Bingo is sponsored by Josie Dylynn Boutique and Frank’s Supermarket. Attendees may purchase tickets here for $100 per person– don’t wait, there are a limited number of seats available! Read more here.

It’s Still Spring | 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. | 32 A Reinzi Drive, Thibodaux– St. Francis Vegetable Garden will host a day of fun including a ladybug release, crafts, games and fun! Entry is free.

Freedom Fest Crawfish Boil Off/Bayou Beer Fest 11:00 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. Fletcher Technical Community College–South Louisiana Veteran Outreach presents their annual Freedom Fest Crawfish Boil Cook-off. Freedom Fest will also be merging with Bayou Beer Fest this year to create a great event for all to enjoy. The day will be filled with live music, entertainment, kid activities, beverages, food, silent auction, 50/50 raffle and prizes, and the best crawfish town. Entry to the festival is $20 for adults, $10 for children 12 and under, and free entry for children 2 and under.

Songwriter Session | 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. | TPL North Branch Library-The Terrebonne Parish Library with Barry Chauvin and Tommy Ike Hailey will be hosting their second Songwriter Session. Each session of the series will feature a different technique of storytelling through music, according to Terrebonne Parish Library’s Facebook page. The sessions will be hosted by Louisiana-native singer/songwriters Barry Chauvin and Tommy Ike Hailey, each who have decades of experience and are known for their observational storytelling through songwriting. Read more here.