Weekend Roundup: Memorial Day Weekend

May 24, 2023
May 24, 2023

6th Annual Bloody Decks Fishing Rodeo | May 25 5:00 a.m. May 28 at 10:00 p.m. | Wake Side Marina,  Grand Isle– We are back and ready to pass a good time. There will be activities for kids, corn hole & washer tournaments, good food & of course fishing! We can’t wait to see everyone Memorial Day weekend.


Castin’ Colonels Cheer Fishing Rodeo | May 26 at 6:00 p.m. May 27 at 5:00 p.m. | Morans Marina, Fourchon– Come support Nicholls State University Cheer Teams at their Castin’ Colonels Cheer Fishing Rodeo Fundraiser. On Friday, scales will be open from 6-10 p.m. Saturday scales are open from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. The day includes family fun, food, music, games, silent and live auctions, a cook-off and various vendors. Read more here.

Brunch, Bags, & Bingo | May 27 from 10:00 a.m. 12:00 p.m. | Cuvée Wine Bar & Bistro, Thibodaux- Come out for a chance to win a designer bag, with all proceeds going towards Light Up Lafourche. Brunch, Bags, & Bingo is sponsored by Josie Dylynn Boutique and Frank’s Supermarket. Attendees may purchase tickets here for $100 per person– don’t wait, there are a limited number of seats available! Read more here.

It’s Still Spring | May 27 from 10:00 a.m. 2:00 p.m. | 32 A Reinzi Drive, Thibodaux– St. Francis Vegetable Garden will host a day of fun including a ladybug release, crafts, games and fun! Entry is free.


Freedom Fest Crawfish Boil Off/Bayou Beer Fest May 27 from 11:00 a.m. 8:30 p.m. Fletcher Technical Community CollegeSouth Louisiana Veteran Outreach presents their annual Freedom Fest Crawfish Boil Cook-off. Freedom Fest will also be merging with Bayou Beer Fest this year to create a great event for all to enjoy. The day will be filled with live music, entertainment, kid activities, beverages, food, silent auction, 50/50 raffle and prizes, and the best crawfish town. Entry to the festival is $20 for adults, $10 for children 12 and under, and free entry for children 2 and under.

Songwriter Session | May 27 from 1:00 p.m. 4:00 p.m. | TPL North Branch Library-The Terrebonne Parish Library with Barry Chauvin and Tommy Ike Hailey will be hosting their second Songwriter Session. Each session of the series will feature a different technique of storytelling through music, according to Terrebonne Parish Library’s Facebook page. The sessions will be hosted by Louisiana-native singer/songwriters Barry Chauvin and Tommy Ike Hailey, each who have decades of experience and are known for their observational storytelling through songwriting. Read more here.

Triva Night at BTD | May 27 from 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. | Bayou Terrebonne Distillers– Trivia Night is back at BTD, hosted by Spilt Liquor Productions! Sign ups start at 7:00 p.m., game starts at 8:00 p.m. The winning team gets a bottle of whiskey or rum (if 21+)!
Memorial Day Ceremony | May 29 at 10 a.m. | Regional Military Museum– The Regional Military Museum, Vets United, Zydeco Harley-Davidson and the Tree-a-nator present a Memorial Day Ceremony. This year’s speaker will be Mr. Brock Talbot of the South Louisiana Veterans Outreach. Hamburgers will be served to the public following the ceremony. The public is also invited to see the museum free of charge following the ceremony.
