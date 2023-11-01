Weekend Roundup: November 3-5

Live After 5 | 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. | Houma Courthouse Square– Live After 5 returns to Downtown Houma this November! Join the fun starting at 5 p.m. with Casie & Jonny at the Rotary Centennial Plaza followed by Bandit at 7 p.m. in the Courthouse Square.

Southdown Plantation Marketplace | 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. | Southdown Plantation– The marketplace will include over 300 booths of holiday and seasonal decor, unique gifts, gourmet food, artwork, wood crafts, furniture, pottery, metalwork, jewelry, clothing, toys, candles, home-grown plants, and more. A Cajun Food Court will offer beignets, burgers, jambalaya, po-boys, crawfish, and meat pies; alongside live music from Waylon Thibodeaux and a kids activity area with a petting zoo and character story time.

Market at the Marina | 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. | Downtown Houma Marina– Come on out to the monthly outdoor farmers market and craft show! The market features many local vendors selling lots of local goods such as fruits, vegetables, bread, jams and jellies, meat and seafood, homemade body care products, and so many other amazing items! The market also features the Marina Sprouts Kid Club program sponsored by Terrebonne General Pediatric care, St. Matthew’s STEM Lab, Little Arts Studio, and more.

TPPL Annual Spelling Bee | 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. | Main Branch Library– The Friends of the Terrebonne Parish Library System will host their Annual Spelling Bee. Come out and test your spelling skills and maybe take home first place!

BBQ, Bourbon and Blues Festival | 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. | Warren J. Harang Auditorium– Lafourche Arc is proud to present their newest event celebrating 60 years in service of the community: the BBQ, Bourbon, and Blues Festival! The smell of smokey barbeque, soulful sounds of blues bands and smooth tasty bourbon will appeal to all the senses. The BBQ, Bourbon, and Blues Festival will feature live music by Little Freddie King, the Josh Garrett Band, Julian Primeaux, and Geminii Dragon. There will also be local mom-and-pop and large-chain vendors grilling delicious BBQ during the festival, as well as a BBQ cook-off competition. The festival will also include the Juke Joint Tent, where participants 21 and over may purchase a ticket to taste 30 different kinds of bourbon. General Admission tickets are $10; tickets to the Bourbon Juke Joint are $100.

Bayou Region Out of the Darkness Walk | 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. | Peltier Park, Thibodaux– The Out of the Darkness Community Walk is a journey of remembrance, hope, and support. It unites our communities and provides an opportunity to acknowledge the ways in which suicide and mental health conditions have affected our lives and the lives of those we love and care about. Join the fight to stop suicide and register at www.afsp.org/bayouregion.

Lights, Camera, Fashion! Bloom West Fashion Show Gala | 7 p.m.– 10 p.m. | Bloom West, Downtown Houma– Bloom West Boutique will host an evening of elegance, style and giving back to the community. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Upside Downs. Cocktail hour starts at 6 p.m. followed by the show at 7 p.m. General admission tickets are $35.