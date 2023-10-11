Weekend Roundup: October 13-15

Evangeline: The Musical | Prepare to be enchanted by the captivating tale of love, resilience, and the enduring spirit of a community as The Nicholls Players proudly present “Evangeline: The Musical” by Paul Taranto and Jamie Wax. This epic Cajun love story, inspired by the 1847 Henry Wadsworth Longfellow poem, narrates the poignant journey of the 1755 Acadian migration to Louisiana. The musical, infused with the rich cultural heritage of the Acadians, explores themes of family, faith, and triumph over tragedy. For ticket information and online purchases, visit the official Nicholls Players website.

Camping for a Cure | Join Camping for a Cure’s annual event to raise money for the Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center! Organizers welcome anyone that wants to hangout for the day, enjoy activities, or book a camping spot to spend the weekend in support of a great cause!

Primary Election Day | 6 a.m. – 8 p.m.- Get out and vote it's Statewide Election Day! Visit www.GeauxVote.com for more information.

Howl-O-Ween Dog Parade & Festival | October 14 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Houma Courthouse Square– The Kiwanis Club of Houma will be hosting its third annual Howl-O-Ween Dog Parade and Festival. The event kicks off with a meet and greet for all the doggies followed by a short canine parade and awards. Various dog-related vendors will have booths presenting their wares and offering tips on grooming and pet care. To enter the parade with your dog please click on the link below to register online, or download and fill out the registration form and waiver, then either mail it to us via snail mail at Kiwanis of Houma, P.O. Box 701, Houma LA 70361 or scan the completed form and email to kiwanisofhouma@gmail.com

Luminate Houma | October 14 at 6:30 p.m. | Memorial Park in Downtown Houma– Mike Cape Music will be performing at the outdoor family-friendly, free event. Bring your fold-out chairs and get ready to enjoy the show. This event will also include a special trunk-R-treat with AACA Lagniappe Chapter! Antique cars will be lined up at the Water Life Museum with candy for the kids. Please park at Hancock Whitney Bank. Food & drinks will be served by Lumiere Blues & Jazz Bistro. In addition to great food and a great show, the Bayou Regional Arts Council will be showcasing local artists with their art. If the weather forecast shows a high possibility of rain on Saturday afternoon, we will bring the show inside a local downtown venue.

Vandebilt Catholic High School Terrier Tailgate | October 13 from 6 p.m.- 10 p.m. | VCHS Kolb Center– Vandebilt Catholic is set to host its largest fundraising event of the year. The tailgate-themed format will be set in a “terrier casual” atmosphere with food, drinks, silent auction and fellowship. Live music will be provided by Shorts in December. This year’s fundraiser will benefit all Vandebilt Catholic students with event proceeds supplementing the improvements and redesign of the Academic Excellence Center (library). The silent auction will include a variety of items from reserved VCHS graduation seats to flowers for a year to handmade rosaries and gift baskets for every occasion. Online bidding will be opened on Thursday, October 12 at p.m. and will close on Friday, October 13 at 8 p.m. Online tickets are on sale now for only $35 (includes food, beer and wine)here.

Bobby Pellegrin Benefit | October 13 from 6 p.m.- 9 p.m. | Bayou Terrebonne Distillers– Join us this Friday at the distillery to help raise money for the funeral expenses of Cajun fiddle player Bobby Pelligrin. Sista Slick and the Brothers along with Ben Brignac will be performing, and there will be a half and half raffle. Donations can also be made directly to Samart Funeral Home in Gray. Come out and let's help support Bobby's family. Link to donate: https://www.samartfuneralhome.com/services/e-pay