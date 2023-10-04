Weekend Roundup: October 6-8

La Fete Des Vieux Temps | “The Festival of Old Times” will offer a weekend of delicious food, live local music, old time exhibitions, a boucherie, arts and crafts, rides and more.

Market at the Marina | 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. | Downtown Houma Marina- Come out to the for this monthly outdoor farmers Market and craft show. The market features many local vendors selling lots of local goods such as fruits, vegetables, bread, jams and jellies, meat and seafood, homemade body care products, and so many other amazing items! The market also features the Marina Sprouts Kid Club program sponsored by Terrebonne General Pediatric care, St. Matthew’s STEM Lab, Little Arts Studio, and more. For more information, please visit their Facebook.

Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s® | 9 a.m. | Thibodaux Regional Sports Complex- The Alzheimer’s Association is inviting Bayou Area residents to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s®.Mayor Kevin Clement of Thibodaux will serve as the 2023 Emcee. Check-in will begin at 9 a.m., and the opening ceremony starts at 10 a.m. On Walk Day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony — a mission-focused experience that signifies our solidarity in the fight against the disease. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s — their personal reasons to end the disease. To register and receive the latest updates on this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, visit https://act.alz.org/Bayou or email Eileen Moynihan at efmoynihan@alz.org.Craftin’

Cajuns Craft Show and Marketplace | 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. | Barry P. Bonvillain Civic Center– Shop over 220 indoor craft vendors at the 10th Craftin’ Cajuns Marketplace. For more information, please visit their Facebook.

TPPL Books for the Bayou | 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. | Terrebonne Parish Main Library- Read local and shop local at the Terrebonne Parish Public Library Books for the Bayou 2023 event!