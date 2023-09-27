Weekend Roundup: Sept. 29 – Oct. 1

St. Matthew’s Fishing Rodeo | – Tickets are $30 for adults, $15 for children and include fishing and entrance to the after-party.

Caroline Picard Comedy Show | –

Nicholls Sportscards & Collectibles Show | 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. | Nicholls State University Ballroom- Krispy Cards will host a Sportscards & Collectible Show with over 85 tables! Come buy or sell your unique collector items. Kids enter for free, and entry for adults is only $5.

Annual Rho Fest | September 30 from 12 p.m.- till | Southdown Plantation- This event helps fund the Rhoda Ann Guillot Rau Foundation, which helps fund the Gift Program at St. Francis de Sales, along with contributing to other organizations in our community. Join in for a great time, for a great cause, in honor of a great woman! Watch the LSU game, enjoy music, food, drinks and activities for the kids. Tickets are $25 for adults and $5 for kids

Bayou Blue Recreation Center Fall Festival | 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. | Bayou Blue Recreation Center- Come enjoy music, food, drinks, a pig roast, a cast iron cook-off, bounce houses, crafts, and more. For more information, visit their website.

Rock Another Day: Suits & Sequins | 7 p.m. – 11 p.m. | Dominique’s Bistro- The Bryant O’Neil Foundation presents their FUNdraiser, “Rock Another Day Does Suits & Sequins!” This year’s fundraiser will provide a night of amazing food and drinks, live music provided by local band Le Bon Temps, and a fantastic silent and live auction. Participants are invited to come dance the night away in their best sequined attire! Read more here.