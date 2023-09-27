Weekend Roundup: Sept. 29 – Oct. 1

Bomb threat at Thibodaux High forces evacuation of studentsSeptember 27, 2023
Barbara Fields GiroirSeptember 27, 2023
St. Matthew’s Fishing Rodeo | September 29 – September 30 | St. Matthew’s Episcopal School Campus- Come pass a good time at the 9th Annual SMES Fishing Rodeo! The event brings the community together for a fun, family-friendly time. Adult and youth anglers can compete in many categories. This year, the weigh-in and after party will take place at St. Matthew’s! Tickets are $30 for adults, $15 for children and include fishing and entrance to the after-party.
Caroline Picard Comedy Show | September 29– September 30 | Fremin’s –Caroline Picard, the Cajun Queen, is ready to take you on a laughter-filled ride! Her comedy is a hilarious blend of wit and relatability.
Nicholls Sportscards & Collectibles Show | September 30 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. | Nicholls State University Ballroom- Krispy Cards will host a Sportscards & Collectible Show with over 85 tables! Come buy or sell your unique collector items. Kids enter for free, and entry for adults is only $5.
Annual Rho Fest | September 30 from 12 p.m.- till | Southdown Plantation- This event helps fund the Rhoda Ann Guillot Rau Foundation, which helps fund the Gift Program at St. Francis de Sales, along with contributing to other organizations in our community. Join in for a great time, for a great cause, in honor of a great woman! Watch the LSU game, enjoy music, food, drinks and activities for the kids. Tickets are $25 for adults and $5 for kids
Bayou Blue Recreation Center Fall Festival | September 30 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. | Bayou Blue Recreation Center- Come enjoy music, food, drinks, a pig roast, a cast iron cook-off, bounce houses, crafts, and more. For more information, visit their website.
Rock Another Day: Suits & Sequins | September 30 from 7 p.m. – 11 p.m. | Dominique’s Bistro- The Bryant O’Neil Foundation presents their FUNdraiser, “Rock Another Day Does Suits & Sequins!” This year’s fundraiser will provide a night of amazing food and drinks, live music provided by local band Le Bon Temps, and a fantastic silent and live auction. Participants are invited to come dance the night away in their best sequined attire! Read more here.