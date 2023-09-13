Weekend Roundup: September 15-17

The Red Velvet Cake War | September 15 – September 24 | Le Petit Theatre– The hilarious play by Jones Hope Wooten tells the story of three cousins who try to organize a family reunion. Amidst a whirlwind of laughter, chaos ensues as a neighbor’s ravenous pet indulges in an edible frenzy, an eccentric one-eyed suitor arrives with a declaration of love, and an astonishing high-stakes bet is placed on the ultimate showdown of red velvet cake baking prowess. Visit Le Petit Theatre online for upcoming information regarding ticket purchases.

2nd Annual POW/MIA National Recognition Day | September 15 from 12:15 p.m – 1 p.m. | Houma Courthouse Square– Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government will host their 2nd Annual POW/MIA National Recognition Day. The ceremony will include a recitation of the Pledge, a prayer, and a special reading.

Comedy Night at the Distillery | September 15 from 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. | Bayou Terrebonne Distillers– This bayou comedy show features real comedians and open mic’ers from all over the state. Tickets available at the door or through Eventbrite. Must be 18+ to attend. Doors open at 5 p.m. with open mic until the show starts. Featured comedians include Ben Bauman, Laura Sanders and Harry Landry. Spigot’s will be on site with an amazing variety of pub grub.

Terrebonne Comic Con | September 16 – 17 | Terrebonne Parish Public Library– Community members are invited to come out for two days of fun, free, comic con experiences! View the complete schedule here.

Thibodaux Main Street Community Cleanup | September 16 from 8 a.m. – 10 a.m. | Downtown Thibodaux– Participants will gather downtown to touch base and go over some minor rules, and then go about helping to clean up the area. Read more here.

LouisianaLIT: “When I Was an Alligator” | September 16 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. | Bayou Terrebonne Waterlife Museum– September’s LouisianaLIT event will feature author Gayle Webre and illustrator Drew Beech’s children book “When I Was an Alligator,” and will include an interactive reading with costumes! Featuring fun language, page-turning onomatopoeia, and charming art, the book is a playful and informative exploration of our treasured coastal wetlands.This event will be especially fun for the younger generation of Terrebonne Parish! read more here.

Local Market at Anela’s | September 16 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. | Anela’s Yoga & Wellness Center– The inaugural indoor vendor market will offer homemade sweets, treats, freshly squeezed lemonade, bath products, candles, wax melts, dog treats, produce, and more. Free chair massages will be available throughout the event and the market will be open so patrons can shop for organic groceries, local art, handmade jewelry, and more.

60th Anniversary of Integration Dedication and Ceremony | September 17 from 3 p.m. – 4 p.m. | Nicholls State University Picciola Hall Lawn– Nicholls State University is celebrating the 60th Anniversary of Integration on their campus with a special ceremony and dedication. Read more here.