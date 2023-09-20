Weekend Roundup: September 22-24

Cut Off Youth Center Hurricane Festival |

Fall Arts Walk | September 22 | Downtown Thibodaux – The Arts Walk invites you to stroll through beautiful downtown Thibodaux while shopping, dining, and enjoying the talents of a variety of local artists. The event is free and open to the public so bring the kids, enjoy extended business hours, and grab a bite to eat!

Hero Fest | Honoring our first responders the festival will offer a craft show, fair rides, live auction, live music from The Poboys, Canebreakers, Louisiana’s Leroux, and Ruff n Ready!

Sickle Cell Awareness Month Blood Drive | 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. | Terrebonne Parish Health Unit– September is National Sickle Cell Awareness Month, and the Louisiana Department of Health is taking a proactive step to make a meaningful difference in the lives of those affected by sickle cell disease.

Oktoberfest | 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. | Rendezvous, Thibodaux– Embrace the spirit of Bavaria at Rendezvous’ Oktoberfest celebration. Indulge in traditional German cuisine, a variety of authentic brews, and live music that will transport you straight to the heart of Munich.

Le Petit Theatre: The Red Velvet Cake War | | Le Petit Theatre– The hilarious play by Jones Hope Wooten tells the story of three cousins who try to organize a family reunion. Amidst a whirlwind of laughter, chaos ensues as a neighbor’s ravenous pet indulges in an edible frenzy, an eccentric one-eyed suitor arrives with a declaration of love, and an astonishing high-stakes bet is placed on the ultimate showdown of red velvet cake baking prowess. Visit Le Petit Theatre online for upcoming information regarding ticket purchases.