Weekend Roundup: September 6-8

TaWaSi Antiques & Art Show | September 6 – September 8 | Warren J. Harang Municipal Auditorium, Thibodaux– Featuring dealers from across the US selling furniture, silver, glass, porcelain, books, linens, maps, estate jewelry, vintage clothing, rugs, papers, home decor and art. Tickets are $10 per person and are available for purchase at the door. Tickets are good for all three days. Children in strollers are admitted free of charge.

TPPL Trivia Night | September 6 at 6 p.m. | Main Library, Houma– Get ready to test your knowledge and enjoy a fun-filled evening hosted by The Friends of the Terrebonne Public Library.

Blush & Brush Academy | September 7 from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. | Bayou Region Incubator located at 203 West Second Street, Thibodaux– Join the fun and learn about all things hair and makeup! Designed for ages 8-16. Visit Brush and Blowdry Bar on Facebook to secure your spot.

SLCO Celebrating Our Heroes 2024 Patriotic Concert | September 8 at 3 p.m. | Regional Military Museum– Come support our first responders and military personnel at the 2024 Patriotic Concert. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children 10 and under, and free to military personnel and first responders dressed in uniform.

Market at the Marina | September 78 a.m. – 12 p.m. | Downtown Houma Marina- Join this monthly outdoor farmers market and craft show! The market features many local vendors selling lots of local goods such as fruits, vegetables, bread, jams and jellies, meat and seafood, homemade body care products, and so many other amazing items! In addition to cool local vendors, Marina Sprouts for the kids, and a food court, at the September market, Cournoyer Center for Music Performance’s House Band will be bringing the live beats!