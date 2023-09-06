Weekend Roundup: September 8-10

Thibodaux Burglary Suspects Apprehended Minutes After CrimesSeptember 6, 2023
UPDATE: Missing Thibodaux Man Found Deceased on WednesdaySeptember 6, 2023
TAWASI Antiques & Art Show | September 8 – September 10 | Warren J. Harang, Jr. Auditorium, Thibodaux– Antique lovers can shop hundreds of carefully-curated goods from quality vendors across the country, including antique furniture, jewelry, books, glassware, art, silver, tools and more at the 45th Annual TAWASI Antiques & Art Show. Read more here.
Luminate Houma: Geminii Dragon | September 9 from 6:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. | Memorial Park in Downtown Houma– GeminiiDragon will be performing at the monthly Luminate Houma Event. This event is free to the public with exceptional local talent; bring your fold-out chairs and get ready to enjoy the show.
Broadway on the Bayou Lafourche’s “Wizard of Oz” | September 10 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. | Thibodaux High School Auditorium– Talented local actors will take the stage at Broadway on the Bayou Lafourche’s “Wizard of Oz”. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at the door.
South Louisiana Community Orchestra’s 2023 Fall-Patriotic Concert | September 10 at 3 p.m. | Regional Military Museum– South Louisiana’s Community Orchestra presents this concert in honor of the lives lost at the 9/11 tragedy, as well as for all of the brave military personnel who are both active and retired, those who gave their lives, and finally First-Responders, who protect the freedoms that we enjoy today. Admission is $10.00 for Adults and $5.00 for children 12 years old and younger. Admission is free for any military personnel and veterans, and first-responders dressed in uniform. Read more here.