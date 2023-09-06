Weekend Roundup: September 8-10

Broadway on the Bayou Lafourche’s “Wizard of Oz” | 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. | Thibodaux High School Auditorium– Talented local actors will take the stage at Broadway on the Bayou Lafourche’s “Wizard of Oz”. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at the door.

South Louisiana Community Orchestra’s 2023 Fall-Patriotic Concert | 3 p.m. | Regional Military Museum– South Louisiana’s Community Orchestra presents this concert in honor of the lives lost at the 9/11 tragedy, as well as for all of the brave military personnel who are both active and retired, those who gave their lives, and finally First-Responders, who protect the freedoms that we enjoy today. Admission is $10.00 for Adults and $5.00 for children 12 years old and younger. Admission is free for any military personnel and veterans, and first-responders dressed in uniform. Read more here.