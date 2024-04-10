Wekend Roundup: April 12- 14

Orchid Show & Sale The Terrebonne Orchid Society is presenting its 2024 Orchid Show and Sale. There will be exhibits from five different Louisiana orchid societies and two vendors, all judged by the American Orchid Society’s Houston Judging Center. Vendors will be selling orchids, too. Society members will be on hand to answer questions and give out information about growing and caring for orchids. The orchid displays will be open for public viewing after the judging is completed on Saturday morning. Anyone interested in learning more about orchids is encouraged to drop by! Sale Time: Friday April 12 – 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Show & Sale Time: Saturday April 13 – 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. & Sunday April 14 – noon to 6:00 p.m.

‘Eye’ Walk For a Cure 8 a.m. Peltier Park – Come raise awareness and funds to drive clinical research towards a cure for Retinitis Pigmentosa. The walk will start and finish at Peltier Park Vendor Marketplace. Registration is $25 and includes a t-shirt, wristband, and bottled water.

Lumcon’s DeFelice Marine Center Open House April 13 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Lumcon’s DeFelice Marine Center, Cocodrie – Fun for the whole family including a scavenger hunt for kiddos, tours of research vessels, hands-on lab activities/demonstrations, a free lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and ocean storytimes in the Marine Center Library.