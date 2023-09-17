Welcome the fall season with these local arts and crafts marketplaces!

Welcome the new fall season with local arts and crafts! Here are all the local fall craft fairs to enjoy as the nights get cooler, the days get shorter, and the leaves begin to turn!

Thibodaux Arts Walk Friday, September 22, 2023 from 5:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. in downtown Thibodaux. Arts Walk invites you to stroll through Downtown Thibodaux while shopping, dining, & enjoying the talents of a variety of local artists. Arts Walk is free & open to the public so bring the kids, enjoy extended business hours, & grab a bite to eat. For more information, please visit Thibodaux Main Street, Inc.’s Facebook.

Bayou Blue Community Fall Festival Outdoor Craft Show Saturday, September 30, 2023 from 9:00 a.m.-9:00 p.m, 200 Mazerac St, Houma. Come enjoy music, food, drinks, a pig roast, a cast iron cook-off, bounce houses, crafts, and more. Vendors are welcome, booths are $25.00. For more information, please call (985) 438-5640 or visit their website.

Craftin’ Cajuns Craft Show and Marketplace Saturday, October 7, 2023 from 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. at the Barry P. Bonvillain Civic Center Shop over 220 indoor craft vendors at the 10th Craftin’ Cajuns Marketplace. For more information, please visit their Facebook.

Market at the Marina First Saturday of every month (Saturday, October 7, 2023; Saturday, November 4, 2023; Saturday, December 2, 2023) from 8:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at the Downtown Houma Marina. Come out to the Downtown Houma Marina for this monthly outdoor farmers Market and craft show. The market features many local vendors selling lots of local goods such as fruits, vegetables, bread, jams and jellies, meat and seafood, homemade body care products, and so many other amazing items! The market also features the Marina Sprouts Kid Club program sponsored by Terrebonne General Pediatric care, St. Matthew’s STEM Lab, Little Arts Studio, and more. For more information, please visit their Facebook.

Bayou Arts Festival Saturday, October 28, 2023 from 10:00 a.m.-10:00 p.m. in Downtown Houma. Explore Houma has officially merged the White Boot Stroll with the Bayou Arts Fest and Voice of the Wetlands to bring you one jammin’ festival surrounding our Cajun culture and heritage! Mark your calendars, and come out for authentic Cajun food, amazing live music from the VOW stage and bandstand, unique arts and crafts, and so much more. For more information, please visit their Facebook.

Southdown Plantation’s 38th Semi-Annual Marketplace Saturday, November 4, 2023 from 8:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. at Southdown Plantation Southdown Plantation’s Marketplace will include over 300 booths of holiday and seasonal decor, unique gifts, gourmet food, artwork, wood crafts, furniture, pottery, metalwork, jewelry, clothing, toys, candles, home-grown plants, and more. The Marketplace will also include a Cajun Food Court with beignets, burgers, jambalaya, po-boys, crawfish, and meat pies; alongside live music from Waylon Thibodeaux and a kids activity area with a petting zoo and character story time. For more information, please visit Southdown Plantation’s Facebook.

Thibodeauxville Fall Festival Saturday, November 11, 2023 in downtown Thibodaux. Come enjoy music, food, and crafts at this annual downtown festival put on by the Thibodaux Chamber of Commerce. Stay tuned for more details on their Facebook.



Remember that these are not the only craft shows to get excited about in the bayou community this fall! Many larger festivals and events also feature local artists as well. See a more complete list here.