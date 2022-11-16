This cold weekend in Terrebonne and Lafourche brings us football, comedy, trucks, art, and more!!

Nicholls Vs Southeastern Louisiana Tailgate and River Bell Classic | Thursday, November 17 | Tailgate: 3:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Kickoff at 6:00 p.m. Cheer on the Colonels as they take on Southeastern Louisiana in the River Bell Classic at John L. Guidry Stadium! Join fans before the game from 3:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. in LOT 12 for a special tailgate hosted by Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou, Tangi Tourism, and the Louisiana Office of Tourism! Enjoy authentic Cajun food, a photo booth, local items, sweet treats, and much more!

Comedy at the Distillery | Friday, November 18 | Bayou Terrebonne Distillers | 8:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. A $5 entry fee gets you a night of comedy at your local distillery! Hosted by Jason Leonard, featuring professional comics and open mic’ers! Must be 18+ to attend and the show may contain explicit content. Jason is bringing along three seasoned comics to keep the laughs going all night: Morgan Wright, Geneva Joy, and Kamari Stevens. Want to show off your funny bone? Open mic sign-ups start at 7:00 p.m. before the show!

Kid Energy Foundation Free Family Fun Day | Saturday, November 19 | Southdown Plantation Pavillion | 8:00 a.m. Join the Kid Energy Foundation to Back the Blue for a FREE Family Fun Day at the BIG Cornhole Tournament and Gumbo Cook-Off. There will be face painting, obstacle courses, cornhole, and more!

Geared Up- A Touch a Truck Experience | Saturday, November 19 | Bayou Country Children’s Museum, Thibodaux | 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 a.m. Climb aboard and interact with a variety of vehicles and equipment including police cars, fire trucks, and John Deere’s while learning more about careers in the first responder, agriculture, oil and gas, marine, and construction industries. Included are hands-on activities to educate on the mechanics of how everything works. Click here to purchase tickets.

Austen Anthony Foundation First Annual Gumbo Cook-Off and Benefit | Saturday, November 19 | Bayou Country Sports Park | 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. The Austen Anthony Foundation will hold its first annual Gumbo Cook-off event this Saturday that will have fun for all ages! There will be crafts, bounce houses, and more. Kids are free and the adult’s fee is $10 for gumbo-tasting bracelets. For more information, call (985) 855-1716 or email AustenAnthonyFoundation@gmail.com.

Bayou Arts Fest | Saturday, November 19 | Downtown Houma | 10:00 a.m. Bayou Regional Arts Council will host The Bayou Arts Festival featuring Art After Dark on November 19, 2022. The event will showcase all art in our area including Songwriters, Fine Arts, High School Bands, Choirs and Art Departments, Craft Vendors, etc. This Festival will promote our Quality of Life and Civic Pride. Along with the festival, there will be a cook-off and Art After Dark!

Artistic Face of a Tribal Nation | Saturday, November 19 | 400 Monarch Drive, Houma | 10:00 a.m. The Artistic Face of a Tribal Nation project aims to provide an experience that will not only engage tribal citizens but also the surrounding community of Houma. Two UHN tribal artists, Scott Hebert and Steve Williams will complete a mural on the outside of the newly repaired United Houma Nation Tribal Administration Office. The event is during Native American Heritage Month and will also include food & cultural Demonstrations, live music by Ryan Foret & Foret Tradition, food, and beverages!

Christmas Art Show and Gift Shop | Saturday, November 19 | Terrebonne Fine Arts Guild | 10:00 a.m. Come out for original paintings and artisanal gift items to start your holiday shopping! Shopping will be open from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. and a reception will be held from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. For more information, call (985) 851-2198.