White Boot Gala to benefit BTNEP

Grab your white boots and get ready to get down! Join the Barataria-Terrebonne Estuary Foundation for the 2022 White Boot Gala on Tuesday, September 13, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Guests will enjoy live music by Cajun Music Preservation Society, a live and silent auction, delicious food, philanthropy, networking, and a cash bar.

The Gala will be held at Spahr’s Seafood in Des Allemands, and the dress is business or cocktail attire with white boots. Ticket options are as follows:

Single ticket in advance- $70

Single ticket at the door – $75

Pair of tickets – $130

Sponsor table of 4- $500

Sponsor table of 6 – $1,000

Proceeds from the event will benefit BTNEP preservation and restoration efforts. Reservations for the gala can be made by emailing nicole@btnep.org