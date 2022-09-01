White Boot Gala to benefit BTNEP

Grab your white boots and get ready to get down! Join the Barataria-Terrebonne Estuary Foundation for the 2022 White Boot Gala on Tuesday, September 13, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Guests will enjoy live music by Cajun Music Preservation Society, a live and silent auction, delicious food, philanthropy, networking, and a cash bar.



The Gala will be held at Spahr’s Seafood in Des Allemands, and the dress is business or cocktail attire with white boots. Ticket options are as follows:

  • Single ticket in advance- $70
  • Single ticket at the door – $75
  • Pair of tickets – $130
  • Sponsor table of 4- $500
  • Sponsor table of 6 – $1,000

Proceeds from the event will benefit BTNEP preservation and restoration efforts. Reservations for the gala can be made by emailing nicole@btnep.org

Yasmeen Singleton
