Wilmore sisters to share journey to success at River Parishes Community College

Sisters Sherry and Cherry Wilmore are the epitome of strength, resilience and determination. Locally known as “Everybody’s Favorite Twins” the two sisters constantly have boots on the ground in Terrebonne Parish, helping the youth, and community they love. The Wilmore sisters will share their journey from foster care to community pioneers at the River Parishes Community College on Wednesday, October 19. The RPCC Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Action Team will feature the twins in a presentation titled A Resilient Journey.

As former foster children, the sisters will share their perspective of persistence and adversity while navigating life through the Louisiana foster care system. The Wilmore sisters said their mission is to inspire others to persist despite the obstacles they may encounter. “We are so excited to speak to the student body as many are non-traditional students with non-traditional pathways to education,” said Sherry Wilmore. “Our foster parents valued learning and instilled in us how education can change the trajectory of your life. As my sister, Cherry, is fond of saying, ‘education is the great equalizer’. As former foster children, we preserved against insurmountable odds to complete college and join the three percent of foster children who earn a post-secondary degree.”

The discussion will be held at the RPCC campus in Gonzales, in the BASF room, located at 925 W. Edenborne Pkwy. at 11:30 a.m. In addition, participants can join the discussion virtually. For information on virtual attendance, and more information about the Wilmore sisters, visit Everybody’s Favorite Twins on Facebook.