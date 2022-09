Terrebonne Parish Library invites you to relax and wind down from the week at a free Adult Yoga Class. Patrons can stop by the East Branch and North Branch with a yoga mat on the following dates:

East Branch – Every Tuesday at 10 a.m.

North Branch – September 6 and September 20 at 7 p.m.

The program is free and open to the general public. For more information, contact Terrebonne Parish Library at (985) 876-5861.