Women’s Business Alliance Bayou Region to Host Networking Luncheon

The Women’s Business Alliance (WBA) Bayou Region is hosting a networking luncheon on August 15. The event will feature guest speaker Mary Chauvin, the esteemed owner of the Etiquette Center of the South and Terrebonne General Foundation Chair. Chauvin is recognized for her dedication to service and commitment to making a difference, and her work has had a profound impact on fostering a culture of respect and good manners across the country.

The luncheon will be held at the Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce located at 6133 Hwy. 311 in Houma. Members can register for $25, while prospective members can register for $30. For further inquiries or to register, please call (985) 876-5600 or email wbahouma@gmail.com. Registration can also take place online at www.bayouregionwba.org.

Take advantage of this opportunity to hear from Mary Chauvin and enjoy a delicious lunch provided by Luke’s Seafood!