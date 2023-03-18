Women’s History debut event to take place in Houma

In honor of Women’s History Month, join the women’s history event Her Story Her Journey at the Plantation Inn on March 25, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. Keynote Speaker, Marylynn Bisland, Executive Director Terrebonne ARC, will discuss her journey as a leader and how she continues to grow the organization. Aronda Smith, The Ivy League Coach, will facilitate an interactive workshop on Crafting Your Personal Mission Statement to discover your ‘Why’. In addition, two servant leaders under 40 will be honored with the Leading the Way Award, Katie Portier and Latoya Walters.

The purpose of the event is to engage, network and build relationships within the Tri-Parish region. There is also time alloced for open discussions. The cost for the event is $30, food and drinks are included. Ticket Purchases are via EventBrite. The Plantation Inn is located at 1381 West Tunnel Blvd., in Houma.