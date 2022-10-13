Woodmen Life to Host Halloween Costume Glow Party

The countdown to Halloween is on and Woodmen Life Insurance Agency is gearing up to host a spooktacular event for a great cause at its monthly Family Night event. The night of fun will feature a Halloween Costume Glow Party tonight, October 13, 2022. The event is being held as a fundraiser benefitting the Terrebonne Churches United Food Bank. Admission to the event is a donation of non-perishable foods.


The party will kick off at 6:30 p.m. at the Woodmen of the World Hall, located at 309 S. Hollywood Road, in Houma. Guests will enjoy activities for the entire family and a costume contest with the winner taking home a special prize. For more information about tonight’s event, visit the event page on Facebook.

According the not-for-profit life insurance company, “Woodmen Life prides itself in giving back to the community, we’ve been helping to protect the financial future of families like yours, making a difference in hometowns across America and honoring our country since 1890.”

Yasmeen Singleton
