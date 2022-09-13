Woodmen Life Trivia Night to benefit Terrebonne Churches United Food Bank

Woodmen Life Insurance Agency invites you to enjoy Family Trivia Night on Wednesday, September 14, from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The family game night is free and open to the public, with the donation of one non-perishable food item.

All food donations will be given to the Terrebonne Churches United Food Bank, a local food bank dedicated to serving, uniting, and engaging the community in the fight against hunger. The Family Trivia Night will be held at the Woodmen of the World Hall, located at 309 S. Hollywood Road in Houma. For more information, visit Woodmen Life on Facebook.