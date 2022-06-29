Woodmen Life to host Family Bingo Night

Woodmen Life will host a Family Bingo Night on Thursday, July 7, to collect non-perishable food items for families in need. To attend the night of family fun, the organization asks that each player donates at least one non-perishable food item to participate.

The Family Bingo Night will be held at Woodmen of the World Hall, located at 309 S. Hollywood Road, at 5:30 p.m. Woodmen Life aims to secure the financial future of families, making a difference in hometowns across America and honoring our country since 1890. For more information about the event or Woodmanlife, contact Nikki Bourne at 985-852-1189.