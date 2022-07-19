Woodmenlife hosts Family Trivia Night to benefit local food bank

WoodmenLife Insurance Agency invites you to enjoy a night of trivia for the family at Family Trivia Night tonight, July 19, from 6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

The game night is free and open to the public, with the donation of one non-perishable food item. All food donations will be given to the Terrebonne Churches United Foodbank, a local food bank dedicated to serving, uniting, and engaging the community in the fight against hunger.

The Family Trivia Night will be held at the Woodmen of the World Hall, located at 309 S. Hollywood Road in Houma.