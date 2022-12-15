Wreaths Across America Day honors heroes who have been laid to rest

This Saturday, December 17, 2022, volunteers across America and abroad will lay handmade balsam wreaths on veteran’s headstones at more than 3,400 locations, as part of Wreaths Across America Day. The wreath-laying ceremonies will honor our American heroes who have been laid to rest.

In each ceremony, volunteers will say the veteran’s name aloud and thank them for their sacrifice and service, as their wreaths are laid. The 2022 theme is Find a Way to Serve. The theme encourages youth to be servants in their communities, while educating them about the value of their freedom, and respecting those who serve. “As part of this new theme, Wreaths Across America is revamping its educational curriculum working with like-minded organizations to develop action plans to inspire young people across the country to find a way to serve in 2022 and beyond,” reads a statement from Wreaths Across America.

To sponsor a wreath, or make a donation visit www.wreathsacrossamerica. org, wreaths are $15 each. “Every donation and wreath sponsorship are a meaningful gift from a grateful American who knows what it means to serve and sacrifice for the freedoms we all enjoy,” said Karen Worcester Wreaths Across America Executive Director. “We are so grateful to the good people of this great nation for participating in our mission to Remember, Honor and Teach.”