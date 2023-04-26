Xtreme Athletix All Star Cheer presents Worlds Showcase

Xtreme Athletix All Star Cheerleading is excited to announce their upcoming ‘Worlds Showcase’ performance on Friday, April 28, 2023 beginning at 7:30 p.m. at the St. Bernadette School Gym. Come watch three fantastic competitive cheer teams perform and help them raise money for their trip to the All Stars World Championship in Orlando, Florida next weekend.

The Showcase will feature performances from Xtreme Athletix’s Team Shimmer, Team Genesis, and special guests Team Blue Legacy, the first two teams which will be competing in the World Championship. “We wanted to host this showcase as a way of saying good luck to our girls who will be competing,” explained Xtreme Athletix owner and coach Bridget Landry. “All the money raised will go right back into the team and keep supporting this program. Let’s pack the gym and show these athletes some love!” Attendees will also be able to purchase snacks and goodies from a bake sale to enjoy during the show, with all proceeds going towards the teams. Most excitingly, the event will also feature a surprise performance from some mystery guests, which will be revealed during the Showcase.

Attendees may purchase tickets to the Worlds Showcase at the door for $5, and are encouraged to wear their Xtreme Athletix gear in support of the athletes. For more information about the event, please visit the Xtreme Athletix Facebook, website, or call (985) 232-1309.