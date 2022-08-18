You don’t want to miss everything happening this weekend!

Thursday, August 18 Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce Wellness Expo | noon – 6:00 p.m. | Houma Terrebonne Civic Center Come out and learn ways of living a healthier lifestyle from some of the most qualified local health organizations. Vendors will discuss various topics on health and resources around the area. The event is open to the community.

Thursday, August 18 Parish County Line presented by “Downtown Sounds” ThiboGROW | 5:00 p.m. – 1-:00 p.m. | Downtown Thibodaux Join the community for the first “Downtown Sounds” featuring Parish County Line. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased here or cash/credit at the gate. 100 percent of gate admissions for each event will be donated to a local cause with the Colonel Athletic Association being the first recipient. Each “Downtown Sounds” will be held on Hwy 1 between Jackson St. and Canal St. The event series is a major piece to fostering future economic growth for downtown Thibodaux. Turn off Netflix, come outside, and let’s help NSU continue to improve its athletic facilities!

Thursday, August 10 Lafourche Central Market | 8:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. | 4484 Hwy 1 in Raceland Shop for local produce and goods such as fruits, vegetables, and baked goods along with gifts made by local crafters, farmers, and businesses. This is the perfect spot to shop local and find something unique to remember Lafourche!

Saturday, August 20 HBCU/Career Expo | 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. | Houma Municipal Auditorium This event is hosted by NAUW Terrebonne Branch and it will provide opportunities for HBCUs to share information about their college/university. The event will also provide time for businesses in the Tri-Parish area to share employment opportunities. The NAUW’s mission is to serve women, youth, and the disadvantaged in our community.

Saturday, August 20 Thibodaux Regional Cancer Institute 8 Seconds to Glory Champion Bull Riding | 7:00 p.m. | Warren J. Harang Jr. Municipal Auditorium James M Pierce – 8 seconds to Glory Champion Bull Riding series and The James Pierce Invitational Bull Fights with the Thibodaux Regional Cancer Institute is returning this weekend! The event is to raise awareness of breast cancer and the importance of early detection and treatment. Doors open at 5:00 p.m. and the show starts at 7:00 p.m. Tickets range from $22.00 to $30.00 for adults and $7.00 for children 12 and under. Tickets can be purchased here. There will also have a kids day! A day full of fun activities for all ages! Bull Racing, Face Painting, Horseback Riding, Petting Zoo, Mutton Busting….and more! Proudly sponsored by GoBears and Coca-Cola. Bring your little cowboy and cowgirl out for a great time from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Saturday, August 20 Dancing with the Stars | 7:00 p.m. | Houma Terrebonne Civic Center Dancing with the Stars is Junior Auxiliary of Houma’s premier fundraising gala featuring a dance-off with local celebrities and professional dancer couples. With more than 800 attendees, this event has grown into one of the biggest and most dazzling in the community. Guests also enjoy a silent auction, prize drawings, food, drinks, and more. You can even bid for a chance at being a guest judge! #JAHDWTS All proceeds go directly to the chapter’s service projects and benefit many of all ages in the area.

Have something to add? Let us know!