Young Entrepreneurs Encouraged to Sign Up for Bayou Lemonade Day

Local community partners are teaming up to host Lemonade Day in the Bayou Region on Saturday, May 6.

Lemonade Day is a free educational statewide initiative designed to teach children how to start, own, and operate their own lemonade business. Having a lemonade stand teaches financial responsibility while also shaping our future business leaders, social advocates, community volunteers, and forward-thinking citizens of tomorrow.

Parents are encouraged to register their children to participate at their home, neighborhood park, or other safe location. The first 125 children in Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes to register their stands with Synergy Bank will receive a Lemonade Day Kit, which includes helpful items to set them up for success such as a workbook, child’s apron, money bag, and more. The kits are being provided in partnership with Synergy Bank, Raising Canes, Rouses, Terrebonne Parish Libraries, and Lafourche Parish Libraries.

Participants will also be entered to win prizes as well, including $50 VISA® Gift Card from Synergy Bank, $50 Rouse’s Gift Card, $50 Raising Cane’s Gift Basket, and tote bags of prizes from Terrebonne Parish Library.

Learn more information or register your child at www.synergybank.com/lemonade.