Young Entrepreneurs To Participate in Lemonade Day

The community is invited to visit with local young entrepreneurs as they participate in Lemonade Day on Saturday, May 4.

Lemonade Day is a free educational statewide initiative designed to teach children how to start, own, and operate their own lemonade business. Having a lemonade stand teaches financial responsibility while also shaping our future business leaders, social advocates, community volunteers, and forward-thinking citizens of tomorrow.

Synergy Bank and other community partners teamed up to supply more than 150 children across the Bayou and Capital Regions with Lemonade Day Kits, which includes helpful items to set their business up for success. The kits are being provided in partnership with Synergy Bank, Raising Canes, Rouses, Terrebonne Parish Libraries, and Lafourche Parish Libraries.

Participants will also be entered to win prizes throughout the day.

Be on the lookout for lemonade stands in your neighborhoods! If you see one, stop by and purchase a cup or two of lemonade to support a small, local business. For a list of lemonade stands in your area (shared with parents’ permission), please visit www.synergybank.com/lemonade.