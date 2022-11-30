Yule be sorry to Miss these Events this Weekend in Terrebonne and Lafourche!

Christmas season has begun here in the bayou and this weekend kicks it off with a bang! Here’s what’s happening in the Terrebonne and Lafourche areas beginning tomorrow!

Terrebonne 200: Laissez les Bon Temps Rouler Terrebonne! | Thursday, December 1 | 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. | Terrebonne Parish Main Library Come out for the last presentation of the Terrebonne 200 celebration! This presentation will be celebrating the history of entertainment in Terrebonne Parish!

Santa Photos at Sweet Envy | Friday, December 2 | 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. | Sweet Envy, 238 S. Hollywood Road, Houma Join Bijoux Photography and Sweet Envy Bakeshop & Cafe for a holiday event! Go out Friday night to enjoy your favorite sweet treat and beverages while children sit in Santa’s lap. The cost is $40 for a photo package and images will be edited and available for download or printing via link. Cash and Venmo accepted for photos.

Breakfast with Santa | Saturday, December 3 | 7 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. | Vandebilt Catholic High School Cafeteria, Houma The Kiwanis Club of Houma has announced the Breakfast with Santa is finally back on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Vandebilt Catholic High School!

Come enjoy a delicious breakfast of pancakes, sausage, milk, juice, and coffee along with children’s activities, a bake sale, and of course, photos with Santa! Tickets are $7 in advance and $8 at the door. To purchase tickets in advance, visit the Kiwanis Club of Houma on Facebook, or purchase tickets from a Kiwanis Club member or a VCHS Key Club member. All proceeds benefit Kiwanis community service projects.

Market at the Marina Christmas Edition | Saturday, December 3 | 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. | Downtown Houma Marina This month’s Market at the Marina will feature over 80 farmers market and craft vendors, pictures with Santa, two group workout sessions, live music, and lots of kids’ games and activities! Admission to the market is free!

Reindeer Rowe | Saturday, December 3 | 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. | Warren J Harang Jr Mun Auditorium 310 North Canal Boulevard Thibodaux The Reindeer Rowe Christmas market will feature local merchants all in one spot! Unique gifts, clothing, and fashion items, as well as food, will be available. General admission tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the door.

Celebrate the Child Christmas Festival | Saturday, December 3 | 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. | Downtown Houma MacDonell United Methodist Children’s Services will host its Celebrate the Child Christmas Event in partnership with the Houma-Terrebonne Christmas Parade in Downtown Houma. The fun-filled day will feature a Chili Cook-Off, a Christmas Tree Contest, and local craft vendors! The Christmas Parade will roll immediately following the event.

Snow Ball Stranger Things 80s Social | Saturday, December 3 | 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. | Terrebonne Parish Main Library Do you like Stranger Things? Dig out your old prom dress, or t-shirts from the past, or dress as your favorite Stranger Things character for the TPL adult social! Get all the details here https://www.houmatimes.com/?p=164044

Houma Christmas Parade | Saturday, December 3 | 6 p.m. | Downtown Houma The Christmas Parade will start at Terrebonne High School, and roll down Main Street, taking a right on Barrow, and ending at the corner of Barrow and School Streets. Read more about it here: https://www.houmatimes.com/calendar/annual-houma-christmas-parade-to-be-held-saturday-december-3/

Gingerbread Jingle | Sunday, December 4 | 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. | Ellendale Country Club Get into the holiday spirit at the Gingerbread Jingle presented by The Foundation for Terrebonne General Health System! Enjoy decorating your own mini-gingerbread house while singing Christmas carols!

Girls on the Run Reindeer Run 5K | Sunday, December 4 | 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. | Bayou Country Sports Park, Houma Please note that the race day registration and festivities open at 11:00 a.m. and the 5K run starts at 1:00 p.m. Girls on the Run Bayou Region is excited to celebrate all 20 teams and 310 girls of their Fall season! Come out and support the council and see the magic that happens when the girls cross the finish line. The 5K is open to the public and the day will have lots of activities, crafts, food, and you might even catch a glimpse of Fit Santa!

Thibodaux Christmas Parade | Sunday, December 4 | 2:30 p.m. | Menard Street, Thibodaux Come out for a traditional Cajun Christmas parade through Downtown Thibodaux complete with Santa and Mrs. Claus!

Holiday Jazz Concert | Sunday, December 4 | 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. | Thibodaux Regional Wellness Center’s fifth-floor banquet room Join Thibodaux Regional Health System and Music at St. John’s for an afternoon of holly, jolly, smooth Christmas jazz, featuring George Bell & Friends with a special appearance by the Thibodaux Ukulele Club. Admission for adults is $20, parents with children are $ 10 each, and students are free with a school I.D.

Bandit Rocks On the Canal Bar | Sunday, December 4 | 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. | On the Canal Bar, Houma Bandit makes their triumphant return to Houma’s hottest Sunday afternoon hangout for live music at On the Canal Bar! The festivities begin at 3 p.m. and end at 7 p.m. Come out and jam to some Blue Oyster Cult, Styx, REO Speedwagon, Queen, Wild Cherry, Deep Purple, KC and the Sunshine Band, Billy Idol, David Allen Coe, Garth Brooks, Big and Rich, and more! Come get BANDITIZED!

Tree Lighting with Santa | Sunday, December 4 | 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. | Louisiana Cajun Bayou Visitor Center, 4484 La. 1, Raceland Join the Lafourche Fire District #1 Volunteers for a Tree Lighting with Santa! Come and bring the whole family. Admission is free and there will be hot chocolate along with cookies!