Yule Fir Sure have Fun at Local Events this Weekend!

Ho ho ho! Santa is coming to town and there are a lot of ways to celebrate! From boat parades to local holiday markets; here’s what’s happening this weekend in Terrebonne and Lafourche!

Holiday Makers Market at the Library | Saturday, December 17 | 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. | Terrebonne Parish Main Library Come out for a holiday market this Saturday! The market will take place in the parking lot of the Main Library at 151 Library Drive and will have more than 70 vendors selling a variety of fresh produce, baked/hot foods, and artisan crafts. Come shpp local for the holidays!

Second Annual Golden Meadow Christmas Boat Parade and Gumbo Cook-Off | Saturday, December 17 | 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. | Oak Ridge Community Park Come out for the second annual event that includes food, music, craft booths, an auction, kid activities, and more! Proceeds will go towards helping needy families in the South Lafourche community give their children a great Christmas.

Papa Noel at the Museum | Saturday, December 17 | 3 p.m. – 8 p.m. | Bayou Country Children’s Museum, Thibodaux The event will feature Christmas-themed games, crafts, and bring home food for those reindeer and get a photo with Santa. The entry fee also includes museum access. Session one: 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. and Session two: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Admission is $8 for members, $10 for non-members, and $15 day of the event.

Christmas Family Movie Night | Saturday, December 17 | 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. | Chateau Plaza, Houma Celebrate Christmas with the community at this family-friendly event! Bring blankets and chairs to enjoy an evening under the stars! There will be photo opportunities with characters and special surprises for everyone! The event is free and concessions will be available for purchase as a fundraiser by Messiah Montessori School Student Council. Music will begin around 5 p.m. followed by a short film around 5:30 p.m. followed by the movie of the night: Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch!

Bourg/Montegut Christmas Boat Parade | Saturday, December 17 | 5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. The parade begins at the Bourg Bridge (which is currently under construction) and travels down Bayou Terrebonne to Humble Canal where it will disband. Everyone is invited! If you don’t have a boat, there are plenty of spots to watch the parade on land!

Brunch with the Grinch | Sunday, December 18 | 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. | La Casa Del Sol, Thibodaux Bring the family to meet the Grinch who stole the salsa!

Small Business Spotlight at the Distillery | Sunday, December 18 | noon – 3 p.m. | Bayou Terrebonne Distillers, Downtown Houma Join the fun as local vendors showcase their products! Enjoy food trucks and good drinks as well!