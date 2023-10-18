13-year-old Arrested After Being Linked To Shooting Near Thibodaux High School Football Game

Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue announced the arrest of a Juvenile (B/M, 13), of Thibodaux, LA for Aggravated Assault With A Firearm (Felony), Unlawful Disruption of the Operation of a School (Felony) & Illegal Possession of a Handgun by a Juvenile (Felony).

On Friday, October 6, 2023, members of the Thibodaux Police Department were assisting the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office with security at the Thibodaux High School vs Hahnville High School Football Game being played in Thibodaux High Stadium at 1355 Tiger Drive.

Shortly before 8:30 p.m., several Officers and Deputies assigned to the home side (west) were on foot below the stadium. At this time, law enforcement heard approximately 5-6 gunshots, coming from what appeared to be outside the west side of the stadium.

As law-enforcement began to investigate the shots and word started to travel, patrons, players and staff began to exit the stadium in a disorderly fashion. Out of an abundance of caution, the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office in collaboration with the Lafourche Parish School Board/School Officials then made a decision to suspend play and all players and spectators left the area.

Following the report of shots fired, there was a medical incident involving a student-athlete. This incident was unrelated to the reported shots. There were no injuries of anyone at the football game related to the reported shots.

Thibodaux Police Officers and Lafourche Parish Deputies working the game then immediately exited to the parking lot, where they were joined by Thibodaux Police Department Patrol Officers and members of our Thibodaux Police Department Housing Authority Division who were patrolling the perimeter of the school grounds.

Through a joint collaboration between the Thibodaux Police Department and the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement was unable to locate a crime scene, victim, suspect or any property damage that night. The Thibodaux Police Department Criminal Investigations Division, along with the Thibodaux Police Department Housing Authority Division then began a week and a half long investigation resulting in the arrest of the 13-year-old juvenile.

The investigation revealed that a fight took place between two groups of juveniles in the parking lot of the stadium near Tiger Dr. Following the physical fight, one group involved left school grounds and were joined near the intersection of Tiger Drive and Bobby Street by a subject (13 year old) not involved in the previous fight. Members of the second half of the fight were also leaving school grounds when shots were fired at them by the 13 year old suspect. The shooter then fled the area. The targets of the shooting did not remain on scene and were later identified by detectives. A crime scene was later found where evidence of the crime was recovered. Based on evidence through the investigation the 13 year old was identified and apprehended without incident on today (October 18, 2023).

The incident remains under investigation and investigators are not ruling out future arrests. Suspected motive is being withheld at this time, in attempt to protect the integrity of the investigation. As more information and details become available, we will update the public accordingly.

Thibodaux Police Chief Zeringue would like to thank the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office for their assistance, specifically Thibodaux High’s School Resource Officer who assisted throughout the entire investigation. Chief Zeringue would also like to commend the public for coming forward with vital information regarding the incident, whether it was directly to the department or through Bayou Region Crime Stoppers.

The charged juvenile is currently incarcerated at the Lafourche Parish Juvenile Justice Center, pending future court proceedings.