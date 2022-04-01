14 arrested on multiple drug, weapons charges after lengthy investigations

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff,Tim Soignet said that multiple narcotics investigations resulted in multiple suspects being arrested this week. These were all lengthy investigations conducted by Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division and other agencies. Louisiana State Police Criminal Investigation Division, Houma City Police Narcotics Division and Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division all assisted with these investigations.

​These separate investigations resulted in multiple search warrants being executed. T.P.S.O. S.W.A.T. team was utilized in the execution of these search warrants. During the search warrants Agents recovered over 19 ½ Ounces of suspected Heroin, approximately 5 pounds of suspected Marijuana, approximately 12 ounces of suspected Methamphetamine, approximately 6 grams of suspected Cocaine, approximately an ounce of suspected Ecstasy pills, some steroids, codeine syrup, and an assortment of prescription pills. These agents also recovered 6 handguns and one semi-auto rifle from these investigations.

​The following people have been arrested as a result of these investigations.

Darnel Franklin (29-year-old resident of Thibodaux) for Possession With Intent To Distribute Heroin, Possession Of Marijuana, Possession With Intent To Distribute Oxycodone, Possession Of A Firearm While In Possession Of C.D.S., and Possession Of C.D.S. In The Presence Of A Juvenile.

Keondra Patterson (25-year-old resident of Houma) for Possession With Intent To Distribute Heroin, Possession With Intent To Distribute Marijuana, Possession With Intent To Distribute Hydrocodone, and Illegal Proceeds From Drug Transactions.

Melissa Rodrigue (37-year-old resident of Houma) for Possession With Intent To Distribute Cocaine, Possession With Intent To Distribute Methamphetamine, Manufacturing Of Crack Cocaine, Possession Of Marijuana, Possession Of Heroin, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession Of Clozapine,

Timothy Muster (59-year-old resident of Bourg) for Distribution Of Cocaine, Illegal Proceeds From Drug Transactions, Possession With Intent To Distribute Cocaine, Possession With Intent To Distribute Methamphetamine, Manufacturing Of Crack Cocaine, Possession Of Marijuana, Possession Of Heroin, and Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia.

Brian Guillot (45-year-old resident of Houma) for Possession With Intent To Distribute Methamphetamine, Possession Of Clozapine, and Possession Of Marijuana.

Shaft Verdin (27-year-old resident of Houma) for Possession With Intent To Distribute Marijuana, Possession With Intent To Distribute Heroin, Possession With Intent To Distribute Methamphetamine, Possession With Intent To Distribute Cocaine, Possession With Intent To Distribute Ecstasy, Possession Of Hydrocodone, Possession Of Promethazine, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Illegal Proceeds From Drug Transactions, Possession Of A Firearm By A Convicted Felon, Possession Of A Firearm While In Possession Of C.D.S., and Possession Of C.D.S. In The Presence Of A Juvenile.

Jordan Verdin (27-year-old resident of Houma) for Possession With Intent To Distribute Marijuana, Possession With Intent To Distribute Heroin, Possession With Intent To Distribute Methamphetamine, Possession With Intent To Distribute Cocaine, Possession With Intent To Distribute Ecstasy, Possession Of Hydrocodone, Possession Of Promethazine, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Illegal Proceeds From Drug Transactions, Possession Of A Firearm By A Convicted Felon, Possession Of A Firearm While In Possession Of C.D.S., and Possession Of C.D.S. In The Presence Of A Juvenile.

Nikisha Shepard (32-year-old resident of Houma) for Possession With Intent To Distribute Marijuana, Possession With Intent To Distribute Heroin, Possession With Intent To Distribute Methamphetamine, Possession With Intent To Distribute Cocaine, Possession With Intent To Distribute Ecstasy, Possession Of Hydrocodone, Possession Of Promethazine, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Illegal Proceeds From Drug Transactions, Possession Of A Firearm By A Convicted Felon, Possession Of A Firearm While In Possession Of C.D.S., and Possession Of C.D.S. In The Presence Of A Juvenile.

Johnny Naquin (19-year-old resident of Houma) for Possession With Intent To Distribute Marijuana, Possession With Intent To Distribute Heroin, Possession With Intent To Distribute Methamphetamine, Possession With Intent To Distribute Cocaine, Possession With Intent To Distribute Ecstasy, Possession Of Hydrocodone, Possession Of Promethazine, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Illegal Proceeds From Drug Transactions, Possession Of A Firearm By A Convicted Felon, Possession Of A Firearm While In Possession Of C.D.S., and Possession Of C.D.S. In The Presence Of A Juvenile.

Tony Jones Jr. (26-year-old resident of Houma) for Possession With Intent To Distribute Marijuana, Possession With Intent To Distribute Heroin, Possession With Intent To Distribute Methamphetamine, Possession With Intent To Distribute Cocaine, Possession With Intent To Distribute Ecstasy, Possession Of Hydrocodone, Possession Of Promethazine, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Illegal Proceeds From Drug Transactions, Possession Of A Firearm By A Convicted Felon, Possession Of A Firearm While In Possession Of C.D.S., and Possession Of C.D.S. In The Presence Of A Juvenile.

Terrance Winslow (18-year-old resident of Houma) for Possession With Intent To Distribute Marijuana, Possession With Intent To Distribute Heroin, Possession With Intent To Distribute Methamphetamine, Possession With Intent To Distribute Cocaine, Possession With Intent To Distribute Ecstasy, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Illegal Proceeds From Drug Transactions, Possession Of A Firearm While In Possession Of C.D.S., Possession Of C.D.S. In The Presence Of A Juvenile. Possession Of Hydrocodone, and Possession Of Promethazine.

Toi Breaux (27-year-old resident of Houma) for Possession Of Marijuana, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession Of Steroids.

Joseph Wheaten (56-year-old resident of Houma) for Possession With Intent To Distribute Marijuana, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession Of A Firearm While In Possession Of C.D.S., and Illegal Proceeds From Drug Transactions.