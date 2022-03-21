15-Year-Old Struck in Drive-by Shooting, TPSO Asks for Public Help

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet advised that at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 20, 2022, a 15-year-old juvenile was shot in a drive-by shooting near the intersection of West Park Ave. and LA 316.

Sheriff Soignet advised that multiple individuals were outside this location when a vehicle passed by shooting in the area. Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives are in the early stages of the investigation and will release more details as they become available.

Sheriff Soignet advised the 15-year-old was transported to an out-of-area hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

Sheriff Soignet asks that anyone with information on this shooting please contact the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office at 876-2500 or the Bayou Region Crime Stoppers at 800-743-7433 where you may be eligible for a cash reward.