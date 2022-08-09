15-year-old suspected gunman shoots man multiple times

On August 9, 2022 at approximately 2:15 pm the Houma Police Department responded to a report of a subject being shot near the intersection of Payne and East Street.

Upon arrival officers located a 23 year old male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was then treated and transported to a local medical facility where he is expected to recover from his injuries.

Officers learned that the victim was traveling East on Payne Street when the suspect started shooting at the victim and striking both his vehicle and the victim multiple times. As the suspect stopped shooting, he then fled on foot into the neighborhood.

The suspect was positively identified as a 15 year old male and officers began checking the area for the suspect. The suspect was then turned over to authorities by his parent’s in the area of Authement Street and taken into custody without incident.

The suspect was then booked with one count of Attempted First Degree Murder, Obstruction of Justice and One count of Possession of a Firearm by a Juvenile. This suspect was then transported to the Juvenile Detention Center where he will be held on the mentioned charges.

The motive for the shooting is still under investigation and further details will be released at a later date and time.

The Houma Police Department would like to thank the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Department for their assistance with this investigation as they were instrumental in assisting with the search for the suspect. This is yet another example of an excellent working relationship between agencies benefitting our community.