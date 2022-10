18-year-old Larose Man Wanted Following Two Overdoses in the South Lafourche Area

UPDATE: Blayne Terrebonne is in custody.

Original story:

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced detectives are searching for a Larose man following two suspected overdoses in the South Lafourche area on Thursday morning. A 15-year-old female was found deceased and a 16-year-old male is hospitalized. Detectives are now seeking Blayne Terrebonne, 18, of Larose for drug distribution in relation to these incidents.

Shortly before 4:30 a.m. on October 27, 2022, deputies responded to a Galliano residence in reference to a 16-year-old male showing signs of a possible overdose. Deputies arrived and gave the teen a dose of Narcan. EMTs arrived shortly after and provided a second dose. The boy regained consciousness and was transported to a hospital for further treatment. Less than three hours later, deputies responded to a call at another Galliano residence where a 15-year-old girl was found dead. The cause of death is suspected to be a drug overdose.

๐—œ๐— ๐—ฃ๐—ข๐—ฅ๐—ง๐—”๐—ก๐—ง: ๐—š๐—ฅ๐—˜๐—”๐—ง ๐—ฅ๐—œ๐—ฆ๐—ž ๐—ข๐—™ ๐—ข๐—ฉ๐—˜๐—ฅ๐——๐—ข๐—ฆ๐—˜ ๐—ณ๐—ผ๐—ฟ ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐˜†๐—ผ๐—ป๐—ฒ ๐˜„๐—ต๐—ผ ๐—ต๐—ฎ๐˜€ ๐—ฝ๐˜‚๐—ฟ๐—ฐ๐—ต๐—ฎ๐˜€๐—ฒ๐—ฑ ๐—ถ๐—น๐—น๐—ฒ๐—ด๐—ฎ๐—น ๐—ฑ๐—ฟ๐˜‚๐—ด๐˜€ ๐—ณ๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐—บ ๐—•๐—น๐—ฎ๐˜†๐—ป๐—ฒ ๐—ง๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ฏ๐—ผ๐—ป๐—ป๐—ฒ ๐—ผ๐—ฟ ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐˜† ๐—ผ๐—ณ ๐—ต๐—ถ๐˜€ ๐—ธ๐—ป๐—ผ๐˜„๐—ป ๐—ฎ๐˜€๐˜€๐—ผ๐—ฐ๐—ถ๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ฒ๐˜€. ๐—œ๐—ณ ๐˜†๐—ผ๐˜‚ ๐—ธ๐—ป๐—ผ๐˜„ ๐—ต๐—ถ๐˜€ ๐˜„๐—ต๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ฎ๐—ฏ๐—ผ๐˜‚๐˜๐˜€, ๐—ฝ๐—น๐—ฒ๐—ฎ๐˜€๐—ฒ ๐—ฐ๐—ฎ๐—น๐—น ๐Ÿต๐Ÿด๐Ÿฑ-๐Ÿฑ๐Ÿฏ๐Ÿฎ-๐Ÿฐ๐Ÿฏ๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿฌ.

The investigation is ongoing, but detectives have obtained a warrant for Blayne Terrebonne for the distribution of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance. Detectives are strongly cautioning anyone who has purchased drugs from Terrebonne or any of his known associates that there is a great risk of overdose if those drugs are taken.

Anyone who has information on Blayne Terrebonneโ€™s whereabouts or anyone who has purchased narcotics from him is asked to contact the Lafourche Parish Sheriffโ€™s Office Criminal Investigations Division at (985) 532-4320.