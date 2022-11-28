19-year-old injured in drive-by shooting at intersection of Beaumont, Columbus Streets

On November 23rd, 2022 at approximately 7:30 pm the Houma Police Department responded to a shooting near the intersection of Beaumont and Columbus Street. Upon arrival officers were unable to locate the victim, officers then learned that the victim had been transported to a local medical facility by family.

The victim was identified as a 19 year old male and is currently recovering from his injuries. The investigation revealed that an unknown light colored vehicle approached the victim and the occupants of the vehicle shot the victim for an unknown reason.

The investigation is ongoing as the motive and suspect are still unknown.

We are asking that anyone with information that related to this incident to please contact the Houma Police Department at 985-873-6371 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.