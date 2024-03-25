7-year-old child shot in downtown Houma

On March 25, 2024, shortly after midnight the Houma Police Department responded to a shooting in the 600 block of Duval Street.

Upon arrival, officers found that there were numerous gunshots fired at the home and in the process a 7-year-old child was shot. Prior to the arrival of officers, the child was transported to a local medical facility via family members for treatment. The victim was treated and found that the injuries were non-life threatening and released from the medical facility.

The investigation is in the early stages and the suspect and motive have not been developed.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Houma Police Department at 985-873-6371 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.