8-year-old missing from NOLA; abducted by non-custodial parent

Louisiana State Police have issued a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory on behalf of the New Orleans Police Department for 8-year-old Alessandra Leonor Bruno. Alessandra was last seen at the Rock-N-Sake Sushi Bar at 823 Fulton Street, New Orleans, La. Alessandra was taken on Wednesday, July 31, 2024 at approximately 7:00 p.m. by her biological mother, Alejandra Gutierrez.

Alessandra Bruno is an 8-year-old Hispanic female with long, curly brown hair and hazel eyes. Alessandra weighs approximately 45 pounds and is 4’ 2” tall. Alessandra was last seen wearing a white flowered shirt and black shorts. Alejandra Gutierrez is a suspect and is believed to have Alessandra and her other daughter, Sofia, in her custody.

Mrs. Guiterrez is a 36-year-old Hispanic female and is believed to be driving a 2023 dark Gray Lexus RX 350 with Louisiana license plate 527GTG. Mrs. Gutierrez is a non-custodial parent and has abducted her daughter in the past. Alessandra suffers from a medical condition and needs medication, which the mother does not have.

Anyone with information about Alejandra Gutierrez or Alessandra Bruno’s whereabouts should immediately contact the New Orleans Police Department at 504-258-7216 or local law enforcement by dialing 911.